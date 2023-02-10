Dress up with Suite Success – Whitman Wire





As Whitman students prepare for “the real world” and seek future employment opportunities, campus organizations strive to provide resources that give everyone an equal chance to prepare. The Center for Professional and Community Engagement (CCEC) has launched a new program called Suite Success. First year Meztli Mariscal works at CCEC and provided information about this new program. [Suite Success] Clothing prepares you for any interview or any type of work you need to do that you may not have the funds or resources to get on your own, Mariscal said. There is everything from shirts and pants, shoes, hats and rain jackets; [there is] everything you would need for an interview – so formal [attire] – or maybe working in the field and needing a thick hat or coat. These can be very specific interviews. If you need a rock outfit to win the hearts of employers, you can go to the CCEC and ask to borrow work clothes. These clothes help you make a good first impression. Hiring managers aren’t just looking for the skills on your resume. They also look for the right mindset: one that doesn’t give in under pressure and is resilient in the face of adversity. Feeling better prepared by having the right attire to inspire confidence can be vitally important in an interview setting. Freshman Chase Schubert discovered that how you present yourself matters in interviews. I think [the outfit] is very important. It’s not just the outfit, though, Schubert said. It’s your body language, the way you communicate, and the way you hold yourself in so many ways. I think an outfit is an integral part of that, and you have to dress up to be successful. Stace Sievert, associate director of Sorority & Fraaternity Life and Student Leadership, believes wholeheartedly that the clothes you wear to an interview can make or break your chances. She helped the creator of the program, Lindsay Szramek, career development specialist at the CECC, to stock the closet with appropriate professional clothing. Abso-bibbidy-bobbidy-lutely, good posture matters, Sievert said. My go-to usually is very neutral colors – browns, whites, blacks and grays – with a pop of color. My recommendation with this splash is that you coordinate it with the color of where you are interviewing. As such, getting clothes with work-related colors can be helpful. In interviews, it can establish a good bond between you and the employer by showing enthusiasm and making you stand out. As long as you clean the clothes before returning them, the outfit can be borrowed for up to a year. Clothing can also be taken away, provided you notify the Suite Success manager. This is especially important for summer internship students who need hats and boots to scour the fields for insects for their biology internships. A sustainable program that takes clothes and gives back to the community for free, Suite Success is useful for anyone who needs a boost to shine and feel prepared for the professional world.

