Pamela Anderson toned abs and butt in cutout dress IG Pic





Pamela Anderson recently donned one of Victoria Beckham’s dresses in a new campaign, and she looked very strong.

The model and actress showed off her sculpted abs and butt in one of Victoria’s cutout dresses on Instagram.

Although she’s not a big fan of traditional exercises, Pamela loves walking workouts and dancing, and tries to stay active during the day. It’s no secret that Pamela Anderson is having a serious ~time~ right now thanks to the release of her new documentary and book on Netflix She made it clear that at this point in her life, she was doing things her own way. Well, Pamela has made an appearance in a new fashion shoot and it’s stunning. The photo, which was for Victoria Beckham’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, shows the 55-year-old in a flowing cut-out dress with her hair billowing behind her. Pamela takes care of flaunting her super strong abs, with a glimpse of a toned booty in the look, and she appears to be either makeup-free or with minimal makeup. Victoria posted the look on Instagram and kept the caption simple, detailing the dress Pamela is wearing. But people completely freaked out in the comments. Pamela Anderson is an eternal icon. Love her and love this collab, one person wrote. I love her confidence and she’s iconic, said another. Even Pamelas’ son Dylan chimed in with, Love this. Pamela has dedicated herself to fitness, including preparing for her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway last year, a role that required *a lot* of dance training. To start, his three hours of dancing with Greg Butler, two hours of acting with Ivana Chubbuck, then an hour of voice with Eric Vetro, told Pamela vogue.It’s a lot! I like really hard work. Pamela said she felt like an Olympian while training for the role and shared that she was mentally inspired by tennis’ GOAT. I have this funny saying I’ve been doing lately where when I’m exhausted and my feet feel like they’re going to break, I just think, what would Serena Williams be doing right now? She wouldn’t give up! I say, what do champions do? Go back there, stop complaining, Pamela said. The star admitted People that she doesn’t exercise much, but finds ways to be active. I don’t train a lot, she says. I walk on the beach and love the feeling after a long walk or a stroll through a museum. I have always stretched and moved my body with resistance. I like to dance, I was doing ballet in Paris but I’m double jointed and I need to keep my strength. I am more flexible than strong. Still, Shell occasionally went to the gym. I was in a nice hotel with a small gym and tried the elliptical a few times, she said. I read itI read Napoleon and Josephine in French right now. It’s kinda boring to be in the gym unless I’m reading! This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. pamela said vogue he’s a great self-care person and that means getting lots of massages and following a vitamin diet. She is also vegan and said she only eats between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It makes me feel so good and full of energy, she shared. His go-tos, by People, include avocados, grapefruits, celery and cucumbers, as well as pistachios, French bread, hummus, pita, decaffeinated cappuccinos and ros. I drink too many roses! she joked. Pamela Anderson, everyone! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

