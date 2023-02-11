Fashion
Save up to 50% on Patagonia, The North Face and more
The weather outside is still a bit spooky, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience a new outdoor adventure this year. To survive the harshest conditions, however, you’ll need comfortable clothing and durable gear by your side. Fortunately, REI has a host of outdoor essentials available for deep price reductions right now.
Save up to 50% on outdoor essentials
Right now, REI is offering up to 50% off men’s and women’s clothing, footwear, camping and hiking gear and more. You can save big on some of the biggest brands sold at REI, including the REI Cooperative Line, smartwool, Patagonia, The north faceand more.
Whether you’re gearing up for an adventurous winter or just looking to update your seasonal activewear, now is the time to take advantage of these savings. Here are the best REI deals to buy today.
5 Best REIdeals You Can Buy
- Women’s Kamik Miranda Rain Boots from $14.83 (save $17.02 – $35.12)
- REI Co-Op Flash Hybrid Tights from $21.83 (save $53.12)
- REI Co-Op Sahara Path Pants for $34.83 (save $35.12)
- Teva Women’s ReEmber Slip-Ons from $55.93 (save $24.02)
- NEMO Stargaze Deluxe Reclining Chair for $124.93 (save $125.02)
The best women’s clothing offers at REI
Right now you can shop REI offers on women’s clothing from The North Face, Smartwool, REI Co-Op and more. Shop essential fall clothes like sneakers, leggings and puffer jackets.
The best men’s clothing offers at REI
You can buy huge discounts on men’s clothing at REI right now, including savings on Patagonia jackets, Hoka running shoes and REI Co-Op wardrobe essentials.
Best Camping and Backpacking Deals at REI
Are you going hiking this year? Stock up on outdoor essentials like backpacks, hydration packs, tents and lights during thisREI rises.
|
