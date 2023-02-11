VCU Homecoming will be a ‘Frameable’ celebration with multiple signature events – VCU News





By Joan Tupponce “We encountered the issue of the annual Richmond Marathon being held on the same Saturday as the previous homecoming game schedule, which hampered our programming capabilities in the area due to heavy traffic and closures. of streets,” said Bria Taylor, associate director of student programming and campus engagement in the Student Affairs Division. This year’s theme for Homecoming, which will be held February 12-18, is “Frameable.” Everyone is encouraged to capture moments throughout the celebration in one of the photo booths set up at each event. Homecoming offers events and activities for students and alumni throughout the week. Highlights include the reunion fan zone and block party on February 18. The block party will feature games, music, food, swag and more before the VCU men’s basketball team takes on Fordham at 2:30 p.m. “The reunion is a collaborative effort between VCU alumni, student affairs and athletics,” said Ashley Dow Burton, Executive Director, DAR Signature Events, Office of Development and Alumni Relations. “This year, for the first time, all three have collaborated to bring alumni and fans to the Homecoming Block Party.” The Student-Centered Student Calendar events ranges from a cheering rally to a fashion show. The Homecoming Fashion Show, “BECOMING”, will be held at Main Street Station on February 17 and will feature fashion, music and dance. The event showcases fashions from student designers and Richmond designers. Works by students will also be exhibited. “It will be an unforgettable fashion show,” Taylor said. At 7 p.m. on February 18, the National Panhellenic Council presents the 106 & Park Homecoming Step Show in the Commons Ballrooms. Greek organizations will perform step routines. Meanwhile, in addition to the Block Party, VCU alumni can participate in an array of events dedicated this Homecoming to them. Many new events are planned, attracting graduates at all stages of life. For example, families can bring the kids to “Reading with Rodney” with author Jessica Parham on Feb. 11 at the North Courthouse Library from 10 a.m. to noon, and alumni who are over 70 or have graduated in 1973 or before can attend the Golden Alumni Get-Together on February 18 at the Shift Retail Lab from noon to 2 p.m. Plus, the Feb. 15 online bingo lets alumni – no matter where they are – connect through a bingo game with a host of prizes. Alumni Night Out on February 17 will kick off the reunion weekend at Park RVA, which will feature VCU-only duck bowling lanes, mini-golf, and VCU loot. For more information on alumni events, visit www.vcualumni.org/events/ back home . For more information on student events, visit www.vcu.campusgroup.com/ vcuhomecoming/events .

