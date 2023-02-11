Fashion
Hip-hop fashion pioneers remember the clothes that shaped the genre
A proud crowd of hip-hop style pioneers gathered at the Museum at FIT on Tuesday night to toast the opening of a show that celebrates the history and evolution of hip-hop fashion. The exhibition Fresh, Fly, Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style, documents fashion genres humble origins since its beginnings in the Bronx in the early 1970s to its transition into the mainstream as a dominant and lucrative international force.
The guest list was filled with streetwear designers, old-school rappers, graffiti artists and hip-hop historians. Visitors sipped champagne while a DJ played retro hits like The Notorious BIG’s Juicy (the late rapper’s son, CJ Wallace, was in attendance.) The mood was triumphant: no one disputes the boots’ lasting influence Timberland on street fashion, but that’s something else. entirely to see one trapped under a museum display case. Other pieces included an Adidas tracksuit, Lee jeans, Kangol caps and jackets designed by Dapper Dan. When the haberdasher from Harlem himself arrived at the event wearing a red blazer and hat, he could barely walk through the exhibit, getting accosted for selfies at every turn.
The show (which is accompanied by a Rizzoli Electa book) was organized by Elizabeth Road And Elena Romero. Fashion is the original sixth element of hip-hop, Ms. Romero said. Aspirations become reality through what we wear. From nameplates to chains, it’s a way to be seen, and wearing the right clothes is a way to announce yourself to the world.
We asked participants to name coveted pieces and items called grails that they believe have contributed to the history of hip-hop fashion and to share who they believe carries the torch of hip-hop style today. today.
What do you consider to be an important and historical holy grail of hip-hop fashion? Back in the day, you’d come to dapper danand the height of accomplishment was to have the diving jacket. The tuba is eternal. It showed that you had reached the top.
Who carries the torch of hip-hop fashion today? ASAP Rocky. He doesn’t even need to have another hit. He’s the naughtiest.
april walker
Designer and founder of Walker Wear
What is an iconic piece of hip-hop fashion? The Carhartt jacket. It is timeless and will be for years to come. Its workwear, but also its fashion, function and fit. You can dress it up and dress it down. It tells a story beautifully.
Any thoughts on an important hip-hop fashion crossover moment? For Me it’s personal: when mike tyson came out in a fight wearing Walker Wear and my work as a designer suddenly graced a heavyweight boxing ring, he and I are both Brooklyn cats.
What do you consider a historical grail of hip-hop fashion? The Louis Vuitton snorkel coat by Dapper Dan. It captures the aspirational quintessence of hip-hop.
Who carries the torch of hip-hop fashion today? I love Teyana Taylors style because she’s tomboy chic rooted in hip-hop. I love how she plays with gender and feminizes the masculine nature of hip-hop. I also like Flo Milli. She’s a beautiful chocolate queen who embraces femininity in new ways that pay homage to the women of hip-hop who came before her.
What is an iconic piece of hip-hop fashion? The Timberland boot. Long before it became popular, my brother owned a pair, and no one even knew what it was. It was just a work boot. A few years later, hip-hop took over the Timberland, and it became the ultimate fashion statement in the neighborhood.
Thoughts on a meaningful crossover moment? crafty brown appeared in a Calvin Klein SoHo billboard advertisement in the 1990s. I came down to SoHo just to see this billboard. She was dealing.
Peter Souleo Wright
Freelance fashion curator
Who do you consider a pioneer of the hip-hop style? Afrocentric Queen Latifah style. It’s important because she was celebrating the African diaspora and our lineage and she helped bring that into hip-hop. It was new to me when I was a kid and it made me want to know more about my story.
Sola Olosunde
Photographer and historian
What do you consider a historic piece of hip-hop fashion? It’s recent, but I’d say the dress that Young Thug wore on the cover of Jeffrey. He challenged gender norms in a space where gender norms are fairly enforced. There’s an idea of hyper-masculinity in hip-hop and wearing that dress and umbrella hat went against those norms.
Someone you’d like to shout out? Doja cat. She provokes conversation in what she wears. She makes herself a spectacle. And it’s necessary because rappers aren’t like there anymore. They are no longer as original as before with their style.
Thoughts on a historic piece of hip-hop fashion? The Versace shades that my father wore. It’s just an iconic piece. He came to symbolize hip-hop for me when I was a kid.
Do you have a cry? Walter is sober. He is always push he. He’s the coolest guy pushing the envelope right now.
In your opinion, what is an iconic piece of hip-hop fashion? The nameplate. When you went to clubs with one, people saw it. you were going like yourself. It was a way of giving importance to oneself name. Show who you are.
Thoughts on a meaningful crossover moment? When the Dynamic Toggles fought the Rock Steady Crew. It was the first big break dance battle and that arrived in the early 1980s at Lincoln Center. I was in the Dynamic Rockers.
General Steele
Rapper
Thoughts on a hip-hop style grail? I’m biased, but for me that would be the Helly Hansen I wore in the Smif-N-Wessun music video for Wrekonize. We shot it in my neighborhood of Brownsville in Brooklyn and all I think about are the little kids who were so excited to see me wear it. Fashion was electrifying, fabulous and ambitious for them.
What about a meaningful crossover moment? For me, that would be the success of Slick Rick. He gave us the format of what to wear, from Gucci to Polo cologne. He gave us game early.
