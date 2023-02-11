Hip-hop fashion pioneers remember the clothes that shaped the genre

A proud crowd of hip-hop style pioneers gathered at the Museum at FIT on Tuesday night to toast the opening of a show that celebrates the history and evolution of hip-hop fashion. The exhibition Fresh, Fly, Fabulous: 50 Years of Hip Hop Style, documents fashion genres humble origins since its beginnings in the Bronx in the early 1970s to its transition into the mainstream as a dominant and lucrative international force.

The guest list was filled with streetwear designers, old-school rappers, graffiti artists and hip-hop historians. Visitors sipped champagne while a DJ played retro hits like The Notorious BIG’s Juicy (the late rapper’s son, CJ Wallace, was in attendance.) The mood was triumphant: no one disputes the boots’ lasting influence Timberland on street fashion, but that’s something else. entirely to see one trapped under a museum display case. Other pieces included an Adidas tracksuit, Lee jeans, Kangol caps and jackets designed by Dapper Dan. When the haberdasher from Harlem himself arrived at the event wearing a red blazer and hat, he could barely walk through the exhibit, getting accosted for selfies at every turn.

The show (which is accompanied by a Rizzoli Electa book) was organized by Elizabeth Road And Elena Romero. Fashion is the original sixth element of hip-hop, Ms. Romero said. Aspirations become reality through what we wear. From nameplates to chains, it’s a way to be seen, and wearing the right clothes is a way to announce yourself to the world.

We asked participants to name coveted pieces and items called grails that they believe have contributed to the history of hip-hop fashion and to share who they believe carries the torch of hip-hop style today. today.