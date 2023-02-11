The cut-out blue dress with a silver sequined top by Teresa Giudice

Whether it was her ’80s-inspired outfit in the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New JerseyFor her canary-yellow interview look with eye-catching cutouts, Teresa Giudice is known for her bright and bold fashion.

The most recent example came from a New York Fashion Week pop-up event on Feb. 9 where the mother-of-four rocked another fabulous dress for a girls’ night out in the Big Apple. For the occasion, which was organized by a jewelry store By EdenTeresa wore a cobalt blue midi dress with a belly cutout and a shimmering silver sequined spaghetti strap top. She completed her playful look with an equally playful outfit, pulling her chestnut locks together in a half-up hairstyle and accessorizing with silver sparkly point-toe pumps.

Teresa was also joined by herRHONJcastmateDolores Catania, who donned a stunning pink velvet blazer and matching flares, pairing the style with a black turtleneck and black platform heels.

Dolores also shared other behind-the-scenes videos from the event, which included pink balloons, fizzy pink drinks and lots of gorgeous jewelry that the two Jersey girls seemed to be admiring generously.

Along with following Teresa’s fashions, we sure can’t stop thinking about the incredible details of the cookbook author’s home that were shared on a tour of the jaw-dropping home that you can watch in the video above.

While Teresa was proud to show off fabulous features like a cinema room, impressive gym and ultra-glamorous kitchen, she noted that the area that was truly “to die for” was the expansive backyard.

In the video, the podcaster shows off her gorgeous outdoor space, which includes a custom mosaic pizza oven since her husband, Luis Louie Ruelas, loves making pizza.

Another stunning element? The massive pool with a waterfall that goes beyond mere aesthetics. I can meditate here,” she explains during the visit.

ShowThe Real Housewives of New Jerseyhe congratulationstuesdaysat 9/8c and next dayPeacock. catch upBravo app.