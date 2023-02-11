New York fashion scene comes alive in Soho as Sartoria Studio Store opens

As the months start to change and you feel that recognizable cold start in the air, it’s a clear sign that fall is on the way. As a transitional season, with spring, finding highly versatile wardrobe pieces is a sure way to expand your closest options without breaking the bank.

mix and match midi dresses With cardigans and tailored pants, graphic tees will keep you stylish and comfortable as you navigate through hot and cold days before the winter chill sets in completely.

Something to remember

When it comes to formal attire, you must adhere to the parameters provided to you by your company. They may have a strict dress code that you must follow, which unfortunately doesn’t allow for much expression.

However, if you have more freedom, don’t go too far with self-expression unless your office has clearly expressed a desire to adopt this style of dress. Instead, stick to more neutral tones, solid colors, pastels and subtle patterns. Anything too bright or busy instantly seems more laid back, which may not be what you’re looking for.

Tailored pants

Tailored pants should be a closet staple for every woman. They are incredibly chic and can be worn all year round in both formal and casual settings. Again, you have a variety to choose from, including contraband, cigarette cutting, and handcuffs.

THE the style that best suits your body type mainly depends on your personal preferences. The selection of different patterns and colors will help you dress it up from top to bottom. For a work look, team a cigarette cut with loafers, a white button down and a smart blazer. For a more casual look, opt for a comfy bootleg style paired with a graphic tee and sneakers. Throw a jersey over it if necessary.

If you still work in a traditional business office environment, this one might not be for you. But increasingly, thanks to a global pandemic, the level of formality in offices has shifted to a more relaxed and laid-back nature. So naturally this opens up a lot of outfit possibilities, mainly giving you the option to include things like graphic tees and neutral tees in your work attire.

A stylish way to wear this item in the fall is to pair it with fitted trousers or jeans, a pair of heels or loafers and a cardigan for a more casual look or a fitted jacket for a more formal choice.

blouses

Whether it’s silk, satin, linen, or cotton, incorporating blouses into your clothing choices adds a flirty, feminine twist to the plain button-down shirt. Lighter, more breathable materials are ideal on their own for warmer fall days and can easily be worn under any jacket option if there’s a chill in the air.

Consider staying away from any variation that features bright colors or meaningful patterns. These will make the blouse harder to pair with items you already have. Plus, they might become less suitable for the office.

Vests

Cardigans are a fantastic choice for fall because of their ability to keep you warm without overheating. Because of the different knit options available, including chunky wool, fine wool, and cotton, and knee-length or thigh-length hems, there’s a cardigan to suit every fall day.

They can be worn over pants, dresses, skirts, and shorts, and you can wear them buttoned up or open. Like most staple pieces, neutral colors will give you the widest range of clothing, but if you find a cardigan that can squeeze a pop of color into your outfit, don’t be afraid to experiment.

Shorts

Shorts may look a little out of place in fall fashion, but they hold up among transitional pieces. A standard tip for days when you can’t quite determine the temperature is to wear winter on top and summer on the bottom, or vice versa.

Cotton shorts can be easily worn with a blouse, button ups, graphic tees and trendy sneakers for a street inspired look. Alternatively, leather or faux leather shorts can be teamed with a silk blouse, heels and a smart jacket, allowing you to go from a business meeting to an evening drink without changing your outfit.

Shoes

Having shoes that you can turn to for work and play is relatively vital, as shoes can be an item that starts to add up in terms of money. Investing in three or four good quality shoes that can be worn all year round, and more importantly, through the seasons, pays off in the long run.

A chic pair of heels is almost a given, but for many women they are neither practical nor comfortable to wear. Luckily, they’re not the only option for the office, so if you’d rather avoid them, go for it. Instead, look to buy a pair of leather or faux leather loafers, traditional combat boots, and sleek sneakers.

Each of these options can be paired with pants, jeans, shorts, and dresses, giving you maximum versatility for your work wardrobe and personal life.

