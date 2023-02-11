Best Winter Wedding Guest Dress – KXAN Austin

The best winter wedding guest dress is comfortable with a long hemline and thick material that maintains a chic aesthetic with a flattering silhouette. It’s also useful if it’s versatile enough to become your go-to for special occasions by switching up accessories that change its look.

THE Bupt Elegant V-Neck Dress is a great choice because its material is stretchy for comfort, comes in nine colors and is lined for extra warmth and coverage.

What to know before buying a winter wedding guest dress

What is a winter wedding guest dress?

As with all events, it is imperative to pay close attention to the dress code indicated on the invitation. If he doesn’t mention one, it’s safer to show up overdressed than underdressed.

The best winter wedding guest dress is usually long and made from heavier materials to keep you warm. While long-sleeved styles are also great in cold weather, if the event is indoors and you’re an avid dancer, consider a short-sleeved style to prevent overheating.

It’s also helpful to know the color palette of the wedding, so you can get a dress that complements the palette. However, avoid color matching, so you don’t look like a member of the wedding procession.

Dressed silhouettes

There are nine main clothing styles to consider. Each can help you showcase your best features differently:

Mermaid : This style is fitted at the top and flares out smoothly from mid-thigh to the bottom hem.

: This style is fitted at the top and flares out smoothly from mid-thigh to the bottom hem. Empire : This design hugs your bust, then gently skims your midsection and flares out slightly from your hips to the bottom hem.

: This design hugs your bust, then gently skims your midsection and flares out slightly from your hips to the bottom hem. Wrap : This style is fitted through the bust and waist, then draped from the top of the hips to the bottom hem.

: This style is fitted through the bust and waist, then draped from the top of the hips to the bottom hem. Fit and Flare : This style is fitted through the bust and waist, then flares out from the hips.

: This style is fitted through the bust and waist, then flares out from the hips. Sheath : This model is worn from top to bottom.

: This model is worn from top to bottom. Change : This style is loose from top to bottom.

: This style is loose from top to bottom. mini : This dress lands at mid-thigh or higher.

: This dress lands at mid-thigh or higher. Noon : This design lands at or around your mid-shin.

: This design lands at or around your mid-shin. Max: This style lands at or below your ankle.

Dress necklines

The neckline can enhance the silhouette of your dress and help you show off your jewelry or hairstyle. There are nine to consider:

V-neck : This universally flattering style forms a V across your chest.

: This universally flattering style forms a V across your chest. U-neck : This design has a rounded U across your chest.

: This design has a rounded U across your chest. Round collar : This classic round neck is placed at the base of your neck.

: This classic round neck is placed at the base of your neck. Cowl neck : This blouse design rounded slightly at your chest.

: This blouse design rounded slightly at your chest. Round collar : This model encircles your neckline and reveals your collarbone.

: This model encircles your neckline and reveals your collarbone. Strapless : This model has a fitted bodice to support your dress without any straps.

: This model has a fitted bodice to support your dress without any straps. Half sleeve : This model has a sleeve on one side and is strapless on the other.

: This model has a sleeve on one side and is strapless on the other. High collar : This style lands around your neck.

: This style lands around your neck. Halter: This design wraps around the back of your neck and leaves your shoulders bare.

What to Look for in a Quality Winter Wedding Guest Dress

Added stretch

Body-hugging silhouettes can be pretty, but it’s also essential to be comfortable. The extra stretch can help you dance and move without feeling restricted. While some cotton or polyester styles have some stretch, getting one with a bit of spandex or elastane can ensure a better fit.

Varieties of colors

It’s always a bonus to find a design that comes in multiple colors to ensure you get the shade you want. It’s also helpful to have more options if you end up liking the dress, as it allows you to go back and get it in a different shade for future events.

Easy maintenance

Getting a gown that you can wash by hand or in a washing machine can help you avoid a hefty dry cleaning bill. It also lowers your cost per wear and saves you an unnecessary trip to the dry cleaner.

How much you can expect to spend on a winter wedding guest dress

The price of your dress usually depends on its brand, material and style. However, you can find a high quality dress for around $40 to $200, with the average price around $50.

Winter Wedding Guest Dress FAQs

How to stay warm in your dress?

A. Consider getting a wrap, shawl, or lightweight cardigan to complement your dress. They can enhance your blouse, keep you warm, and store easily in your bag when not in use.

What kind of underwear to wear with a tight dress?

A. The fit of your underwear doesn’t matter as much when you’re wearing a dress. However, it helps to opt for seamless styles that minimize their outline.

What is the best winter wedding guest dress to buy?

Top winter wedding guest dress

Bupt Elegant V-Neck Dress

What do you want to know: This dress contains 5% spandex for a fitted yet comfortable silhouette that you can move in.

What you will love: This sexy yet elegant maxi dress has a v-neck with spaghetti straps and a mermaid silhouette with a slight flare from the knee to the hem. You can wash it by hand and it’s available in nine colors, in sizes XS-XXL.

What you should consider: Some people have reported that the white version of this dress is a bit sheer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top winter wedding guest dress for the money

Aooksmery Belted Maxi Dress

What do you want to know: This elegant dress has a belted waist with pockets on the hips.

What you will love: This round neck dress has a loose, flared three-quarter sleeve with elastic cuffs and a belted high waist. The material is a soft and stretchy polyester, and you can wash it by hand. It is available in eight colors, sizes S-XL.

What you should consider: Some people have reported that this dress ran a little big and suggested checking the size chart to get the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Urban CoCo Velvet Maxi Dress

What do you want to know: This long dress in soft velvet is flattering and comes in six colors.

What you will love: It has three-quarter sleeves, a flattering V-neck, an empire waistline and a gradual flare down. It’s also stretchy, machine washable and available in sizes S-XXL.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the sizing seemed a bit off and suggested focusing primarily on the chest and waist measurements on the size chart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

