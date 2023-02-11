Leonardo DiCaprio hits town during New York Fashion Week





This is the Gospel according to Leo. Leonardo DiCaprio has returned to the Big Apple just in time for the model-packed New York Fashion Week parties. A source tells us they spotted the recognizable “Revenant” star at the hot Gospel nightclub on Wednesday with her pal, hospitality guru Richie Akiva. On Thursday, DiCaprio was spotted at the immersive, traveling party known as “Black Lotus” — which was hosted by Gospel’s Juriel Zeligman and Rob Toma’s Teksupport in Capitale — around 1 a.m. We’re told party-loving Leo hung out in the DJ booth with Israeli electronic producer Guy Gerber until 3 a.m., wearing a black t-shirt and baseball cap. “The place was filled with a lot of models in the VIP section,” said a spy at the 2,000-person party, which featured sexy entertainment with bondage outfits and wild aerial acts. The actor was seen hanging out in the DJ booth at an event in Capitale. CG pictures Another source tells Page Six that in addition to visiting late-night haunts, DiCaprio also went to a museum and saw a Broadway play — perhaps to add cultural carbon credits to his club image. Good for him! The ‘Titanic’ star, 48, recently made headlines when he was linked to model Eden Polani, 19, after he was pictured sitting next to her at a record release party . But sources told Page Six the pair were no object — and we exclusively revealed that Polani wasn’t happy with all the negative attention it brought to her over their age difference. He was seen hanging out with model Gigi Hadid during last season’s Fashion Week in September. NBAE via Getty Images

He was seen hanging out with model Gigi Hadid during last season's Fashion Week in September.

He was seen hanging out with model Gigi Hadid during last season's Fashion Week in September.

He was sitting next [Polani] at a music night, with many other people, the source said when the story broke. It's just silly. Leo clearly can't date every person who [hes] in a room with. DiCaprio has been linked to several women since his split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August, including 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas. Back in September, during last season's Fashion Week, DiCaprio was spotted rubbing shoulders with model Gigi Hadid.

