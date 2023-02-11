Eagles sweep two to start Illinois Wesleyan Invite

Next game: vs. Wabash College 02/11/2023 | 12:00 p.m. February 11 (Sat) / 12:00 p.m. against. Wabash College

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team hit the road for the Illinois Wesleyan Invite. They played two of their four games scheduled for Friday night against the Adrian Bulldogs and the Maranatha Baptist Sabercats. The Eagles (3-5) fought tooth and nail to earn a 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 30-28) sweep of the Bulldogs, before claiming their second win of the season against the Sabercats (0 – 14) in 3-0 mode (25-18. 25-17, 25-21).

MATCH ONE: EDGEWOOD COLLEGE 3, ADRIAN 0 (26-24, 25-20, 30-28)

– Setting the tone of the match, the two teams would prove even at the start of the first period. A 5-1 Bulldog rally put the opposition ahead 16-12, but the Eagles fought back 7-1 to take a 19-17 lead. Adrian’s attack got to work as they battled back to a 22-22 tie. The two teams would sit at 24 apiece, but a crucial Bulldog serve error followed by a Ryder Hill-Zastrow killing would give Edgewood College a 1-0 lead in the game.

– The second set went the same way as the first at the beginning and in the middle of the frame. Adrian would grab a 7-3 run to take a 17-14 lead, but Edgewood College responded by taking command of the set with a ferocious 11-3 finisher, with six kills and an Eagle attacking ace.

– The Eagles held a three-point lead in the opening salvoes of the third and final frame, but a 6-3 run by the Bulldogs would bring the two back to the natural state in a tie at 12. 3-1 from Edgewood College would give them a slim advantage which they carried close to winning the set as they trailed 24-21. Mistakes would give Adrian another chance though, as they string together an unanswered four to go ahead 25-24. The teams were trading service errors until a Jake Chapman ace put the Eagles at 27-26. The bulldog kills would keep Adrian alive a bit longer before a Owen Hearts kill followed by an attacking error from Adrian sealed the tied sweep for Edgewood College.

– Chapman was instrumental in the tough win, registering a season-high nine kills with a .412 hit percentage on 17 attempts. He also fired on five blocks.

– Will Gehrke continued to effectively lead the Eagle offense with 28 assists. Max Dermody contributed offensively and defensively with seven kills and eight digs, while Hill-Zastrow helped form a wall around the net with four blocks.

– Beck Fieldhouse had a game-high 12 kills for the Bulldogs.

– The two teams were virtually tied in most major statistical categories. Edgewood College hit .102 to Adrian’s .90. Each team had 33 digs, while the Eagles had 35 kills to the Bulldog’s 29.

MATCH TWO; EDGEWOOD COLLEGE 3, BAPTIST MARANATHA 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-21)

– The Eagles never trailed in the first frame as they took an 11-3 lead and never looked back. The Sabercats would chain four unanswered to close at 18-14. They would never come close as Edgewood College finished on a 5-2 run.

– Set two was a similar story. The Eagles took a 15-7 lead before Maranatha Baptist prepared a threatening response. The Sabercats rallied from an 8-2 barrage to close in less than two, but Edgewood College’s offense went to work to seal the set with an 8-2 in-kind response.

– Eagle’s errors would keep Maranatha Baptist around at the start of the fifth set as they held on to a 6-5 lead. The Sabercats will stubbornly stay in the final set of the night, even tying at 12 points. A 4-1 Eagle rally would end the threat and give them a lead they would hold until the end of the set and the match.

– Bradley Reynolds had nine victims, while Andrew Hoffman and Kevin Nettesheim had eight each. Reynolds hit .412 on 17 kills. Will Hastreiter had six kills, four aces and eight digs as he did a bit of everything, while Bryce Wrobel led the offense with 30 assists.

– The Eagles topped every major statistical category except blocks. They finished with 40 kills to 10 for Maranatha Baptist and 10 aces for the Sabercats. Edgewood College hit .295 in the game to .073 for the opposition.

BEYOND THE SCORE BOX

— Champman’s five blocks against the Bulldogs tied his career high, while Hill-Zastrow’s four blocks were a career high. Gehrke’s 28 assists were also his high point in his young career.

– Against the Sabercats, Reynolds’ nine kills were his best as an Eagle, as were Wrobel’s 30 assists and Hastreiter’s four aces. The team’s 10 aces are tied for fifth on the all-time list, while Wrobel’s 30 assists put him seventh in individual game records.

– The win was the Eagles’ first against Adrian on the program and second against Maranatha Baptist this season. Edgewood College swept the Sabercats at the Todd Wehr Edgedome late last month.