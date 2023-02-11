Fashion
Eagles sweep two to start Illinois Wesleyan Invite
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team hit the road for the Illinois Wesleyan Invite. They played two of their four games scheduled for Friday night against the Adrian Bulldogs and the Maranatha Baptist Sabercats. The Eagles (3-5) fought tooth and nail to earn a 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 30-28) sweep of the Bulldogs, before claiming their second win of the season against the Sabercats (0 – 14) in 3-0 mode (25-18. 25-17, 25-21).
MATCH ONE: EDGEWOOD COLLEGE 3, ADRIAN 0 (26-24, 25-20, 30-28)
– Setting the tone of the match, the two teams would prove even at the start of the first period. A 5-1 Bulldog rally put the opposition ahead 16-12, but the Eagles fought back 7-1 to take a 19-17 lead. Adrian’s attack got to work as they battled back to a 22-22 tie. The two teams would sit at 24 apiece, but a crucial Bulldog serve error followed by a Ryder Hill-Zastrow killing would give Edgewood College a 1-0 lead in the game.
– The second set went the same way as the first at the beginning and in the middle of the frame. Adrian would grab a 7-3 run to take a 17-14 lead, but Edgewood College responded by taking command of the set with a ferocious 11-3 finisher, with six kills and an Eagle attacking ace.
– The Eagles held a three-point lead in the opening salvoes of the third and final frame, but a 6-3 run by the Bulldogs would bring the two back to the natural state in a tie at 12. 3-1 from Edgewood College would give them a slim advantage which they carried close to winning the set as they trailed 24-21. Mistakes would give Adrian another chance though, as they string together an unanswered four to go ahead 25-24. The teams were trading service errors until a Jake Chapman ace put the Eagles at 27-26. The bulldog kills would keep Adrian alive a bit longer before a Owen Hearts kill followed by an attacking error from Adrian sealed the tied sweep for Edgewood College.
– Chapman was instrumental in the tough win, registering a season-high nine kills with a .412 hit percentage on 17 attempts. He also fired on five blocks.
– Will Gehrke continued to effectively lead the Eagle offense with 28 assists. Max Dermody contributed offensively and defensively with seven kills and eight digs, while Hill-Zastrow helped form a wall around the net with four blocks.
– Beck Fieldhouse had a game-high 12 kills for the Bulldogs.
– The two teams were virtually tied in most major statistical categories. Edgewood College hit .102 to Adrian’s .90. Each team had 33 digs, while the Eagles had 35 kills to the Bulldog’s 29.
MATCH TWO; EDGEWOOD COLLEGE 3, BAPTIST MARANATHA 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-21)
– The Eagles never trailed in the first frame as they took an 11-3 lead and never looked back. The Sabercats would chain four unanswered to close at 18-14. They would never come close as Edgewood College finished on a 5-2 run.
– Set two was a similar story. The Eagles took a 15-7 lead before Maranatha Baptist prepared a threatening response. The Sabercats rallied from an 8-2 barrage to close in less than two, but Edgewood College’s offense went to work to seal the set with an 8-2 in-kind response.
– Eagle’s errors would keep Maranatha Baptist around at the start of the fifth set as they held on to a 6-5 lead. The Sabercats will stubbornly stay in the final set of the night, even tying at 12 points. A 4-1 Eagle rally would end the threat and give them a lead they would hold until the end of the set and the match.
– Bradley Reynolds had nine victims, while Andrew Hoffman and Kevin Nettesheim had eight each. Reynolds hit .412 on 17 kills. Will Hastreiter had six kills, four aces and eight digs as he did a bit of everything, while Bryce Wrobel led the offense with 30 assists.
– The Eagles topped every major statistical category except blocks. They finished with 40 kills to 10 for Maranatha Baptist and 10 aces for the Sabercats. Edgewood College hit .295 in the game to .073 for the opposition.
BEYOND THE SCORE BOX
— Champman’s five blocks against the Bulldogs tied his career high, while Hill-Zastrow’s four blocks were a career high. Gehrke’s 28 assists were also his high point in his young career.
– Against the Sabercats, Reynolds’ nine kills were his best as an Eagle, as were Wrobel’s 30 assists and Hastreiter’s four aces. The team’s 10 aces are tied for fifth on the all-time list, while Wrobel’s 30 assists put him seventh in individual game records.
– The win was the Eagles’ first against Adrian on the program and second against Maranatha Baptist this season. Edgewood College swept the Sabercats at the Todd Wehr Edgedome late last month.
FOLLOWING
–The Eagles wrap up the Wesleyan invite from Illinois tomorrow. They take on Wabash with a first serve scheduled for noon before ending the weekend against host Illinois Wesleyan at 2:00 p.m. The game will be Edgewood College’s first against the Little Giants, as the Eagles lost to the Titans earlier this year.
|
Sources
2/ https://edgewoodcollegeeagles.com/news/2023/2/10/mens-volleyball-eagles-sweep-two-to-start-illinois-wesleyan-invite.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eagles sweep two to start Illinois Wesleyan Invite
- DOE Requests Information on New Clean Energy Technology Commercialization Foundation.jennifer granholm quotes
- Public Debt Exceeds IDR 7,733.9 Trillion, Democrat Politicians Say Jokowi Regime Weighs on Next Generation!
- Cambodia’s Hun Sen receives pledges of support during visit to Beijing
- Bollywood: Sid-Kiaras Wedding Reception: Everything You Need To Know
- Google’s Go may add telemetry reporting which is on by default.
- Break with Bollywood Bala, wife of businesswoman, wins World Cup after 3 years
- Australia vs India 1st Test Day 2 live scores, updates, Todd Murphy, wickets, teams, news, watch live stream
- Donald Trump’s ‘highly questionable’ lawsuit torn up by lawyer
- Kelly Clarkson wears Dallas Cowboys jersey dress during NFL honors
- Rihanna reveals what inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl
- Some Turkish earthquake survivors have been pulled from the rubble, but hopes for more are fading