Montgomery Co.’s ‘Project Prom Dress’ breathes new life into the dress collection





The loss of Gayle Gulley’s sister in September 2022 left her with a lifetime of memories and over 100 dresses. Gulley, of Fairfax County, Va., says her sister Cathy Norgaard, who died of cervical cancer, spent her life amassing a collection of dresses and togas. Gulley, a WTOP listener, said she knew exactly what her sister would have wanted her to do with the collection after hearing a story recently aired. She knew she wanted to give them away but feared they would languish on the shelves among more practical clothes. Then Gulley said, “I happened to be driving. I listen to WTOP,” and heard the story that the Montgomery County, Maryland Recreation Department is collecting dresses to donate as part of its annual “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway. “And I went ‘perfect!'” Gulley said. She told WTOP in an interview that Norgaard and her husband were opera fans and traveled a lot. It was Norgaard’s custom to attend the opera in carefully selected outfits, including classic elbow-length gloves, often referred to as “opera length”. After her sister’s death, Gulley said she wondered what to do with the formal wear collection. “Family members took it, so I only have 92 left,” Gulley said. During a Zoom call, Gulley showed off some of the dresses. “Some of them are very chic, with sequins, and some of them are just very simple,” she said. There were shelves and shelves of dresses in a wide range of fabrics and colors. Some with princess seams, others fitted sheath dresses, and still others with beading and chiffon. Gulley was asked if it was hard to let go of the dresses that were so much a part of her sister’s style and personality. “That’s what she would have wanted,” she said. “We’re all so excited about this, really, so excited,” Gulley said, referring to the prospect of students finding an outfit to create their own lasting memories in the perfect prom dress. You can donate your gently used dresses to the following places: Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown on Saturday February 4 and Saturday February 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase on Saturday, February 4 and Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville on

From February 1 to March 15, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From February 1 to March 15, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once collected, items will be dry cleaned and displayed at a special formal shop to be held at the Praisner Community Recreation Center. Any high school student, on simple presentation of their school identity card, will be able to “shop the displays” and select one free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15.

