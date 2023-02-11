Hot young brands at New York Fashion Week





New York (AFP) New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday with several big names absent from the catwalk but a calendar filled with young designers and up-and-coming labels – increasingly the hallmark of the event.

Rodarte opened the Fall-Winter 2023 show, one of the few major brands to return this year. Rodarte, the high-end brand of Californian sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, offered a gothic and mystical show with models parading in black dresses with flared sleeves and sometimes plunging necklines. The Collina Strada fashion show was an ode to animals in a menagerie atmosphere. A whiskered model “mewed” in front of the delighted audience, followed by a model with a rhinoceros horn and another with a pig’s snout. The brand’s street-wear touch is still there, but the colors are less psychedelic, more sober and elegant. Fans of theatrical performances will also appreciate the return to New York – with a show on Tuesday – of Thom Browne, who succeeds Tom Ford as head of the American Fashion Union (CFDA). The Collina Strada parade was an ode to animals in a menagerie atmosphere Got Betancur / AFP Other headliners include regulars Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Coach, Sergio Hudson, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst and Michael Kors. But the program, which ends Wednesday amid the Big Apple’s chilly February, once again has a noticeable absence of the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and former CFDA chief Tom Ford. Pop icon Rihanna, who has exhibited her Fenty lingerie collection in New York in the past, will instead perform at the much-watched Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. “Very few names are brands that are big in the US market,” said Jacqueline Quinn of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), confident that her students focus instead on Paris and Milan. Emma Gage (centre R) is one of many young designers walking the runway at New York Fashion Week Ed JONES / AFP Instead, the collection of ready-to-wear models serves a large portion of young talents and new brands, like Elena Velez. The 28-year-old was named “Emerging Designer of the Year” at the 2022 CFDA Awards for her non-traditional designs that fuse high fashion with the metalworking heritage of her hometown of Milwaukee. “The Age of Rebirth” About 20 designers are under 30, including Nigeria-born, New York-based Taofeek Abijako and his Head of State label, India’s Kanika Goyal (KGL) and Emma Gage (Melke), which uses recycled materials for more sustainable fashion. . For Velez, the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred an “era of rebirth”. “I think there’s a renewed zest for life and a reminder of the precariousness of life that inspires young people like me to be emboldened with our passions,” she told AFP. Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen poses for a photo during a fitting before his New York Fashion Week show, in New York on February 10, 2023 Ed JONES / AFP And Velez is determined to enjoy it while it lasts. “If we’re being honest, the lifespan of a startup fashion brand isn’t exactly long,” she added. Dane Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director at Herve Leger, already has several years of experience behind him having worked at Dior, Nina Ricci and Oscar de la Renta. In 2019, he launched his own label, Aknvas, whose designs “focus on drape, flattering silhouettes, innovative knits and an elevated palette,” according to his website. “I try to translate the drama I received from John Galliano and the modernity I received from Raf Simmons,” he told AFP. A model receives the finishing touches to her makeup before walking the catwalk in June 2022 Ed JONES / AFP/File For Nielsen, and others like him, New York represents an opportunity. “A lot of small brands in Paris just aren’t on the calendar. In America, there’s this buzz of newness (and) I want to help make the New York fashion scene exciting,” Nielsen added. AFP 2023

