Trump offers DNA to match accuser’s dress





NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump is ready to provide a DNA sample to compare to the stains on a woman’s dress who accused him of rape, but only under certain conditions, his lawyer said on Friday. Attorney Joseph Tacopina told a Manhattan federal court judge in a letter that Trump would turn over the sample as long as lawyers for his accuser, columnist E. Jean Carroll, first provide the missing pages of a report DNA on the dress. Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan called the offer a dishonest effort to delay an April trial and prejudice potential jurors. She submitted a letter to the judge saying the sudden offer of DNA after Trump refused to provide it for three years was a legally frivolous delay tactic. The time has come for him to face a jury, Kaplan wrote, noting that the period in which new facts could be uncovered for a trial expired in October. According to a court filing Thursday, both Trump and Carroll are listed as possible first witnesses for their attorneys in a trial that is set to begin April 24. Carroll, 79, sued Trump for defamation and rape, claiming Trump turned a friendly encounter at a Manhattan luxury department store in late 1995 or early 1996 into a violent rape. She did not speak about it publicly until the release of a book in 2019: Why do we need men? Trump insisted the meeting never happenedincluding during a deposition in October, and his attorney said the same in his latest court filing. Tacopina said Carroll and her lawyers were trying to get a publicity advantage by claiming Trump’s DNA was on the dress she wore the night she said she was raped. Mr. Trump’s DNA is either on the dress or it isn’t, he said. Tacopina said Carroll’s attorneys refused to produce a dozen pages of the DNA report they obtained because she knows her DNA is not on the dress because the alleged sexual assault never happened. occurred. Kaplan, however, said Carroll decided to proceed with the trial without a protracted battle over DNA evidence after Trump’s repeated refusals to provide a sample. There is no DNA evidence in this case, and none will be presented at trial, Kaplan wrote. Rather, her client amassed powerful evidence that Trump sexually assaulted her without the sample, Kaplan said. The lawyer said an expert’s report showed there was unidentified male DNA present on the dress Carroll wore when she met Trump, but she said there is no evidence. was not an isolated male DNA sample but rather a mixture of DNA that would require complex analysis if the judge allowed the matter to be reopened before trial.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/national/2023/02/10/lawyer-trump-offers-dna-to-compare-against-accusers-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos