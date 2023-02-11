Fashion
MEN’S BASKETBALL | Georgetown once again falls into the clutch at UConn
Georgetown Men’s Basketball fell late in their Feb. 4 game 68-62 to the heavily favored No. 21 University of Connecticut Huskies, despite their recently improved defensive play and impressive individual effort from the guard. second-year Brandon Murray and junior guard Jay Heath.
Georgetown (6-19, 1-13 Big East) fell to 1-12 in conference for the season after the game, showing that despite the talent on the roster, the Hoyas were unable to overcome their glaring weaknesses .
The game started with a hot shot from the Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East), who took a 15-9 lead on a 3-point shot from guard Tristen Newton, assisted by forward Alex Karaban. The Husky pair were deadly throughout the game as each player made 3-pointers and helped UConn shoot a scorching 12 of 24 from the 3-point line.
Seven different Huskies made a 3-point shot, helped by the Georgetown guards’ inability to fight through the screens, which led shooters to open movement offensive curl cuts and big ground rolls openers who feasted on the Georgetown cover pick and rolls.
Despite such a hot shot, Georgetown kept pace for most of the game closing the rim and converting the tough 2 points. Junior striker Akok Akok and senior center Qudus Wahab both recorded 2 blocks and provided excellent rim protection as the big men on the team.
Georgetown did a great job providing defensive assist in the painted zone, holding UConn to just 37.5 percent shooting on 2 points.
Murray and Heath carried much of the goal-scoring load, in part because sophomore goaltender and leading scorer Primo Spears only took one field goal attempt.
Spears seemed reluctant to score all afternoon, and even when given open shots and clear lanes to the rim, he was much more passive than usual, mostly opting to pass out at the place. Spears’ reluctance to score might be something to watch, especially since he’s been Hoyas’ primary scorer and ball handler, as well as their most reliable option for penetrating the paint and attacking the rim.
The two teams entered the half neck and neck with 31 points each.
A disturbing trend for Georgetown that persisted throughout the game was the massive disparity in offensive rebounds. The Huskies nearly doubled them, grabbing 19 offensive boards to the Hoyas 11, giving UConn 11 more field goal attempts and a significant advantage in second-chance points.
Part of this disparity was due to Georgetown protecting its big men and leaving the paint unguarded for UConns’ taller, more athletic wings and guards, as well as UConns formidable forward Adama Sanogo and his relentless efforts. on the offensive glass.
Nonetheless, the Hoyas responded well in the second half whenever UConn scored and looked to run. The Huskies took their biggest halftime lead with 7:43 left in the game, leading 58-50. Then an 11-2 Hoyas run capped by a Murray and a gave them the lead at 4:42 and had the home crowd roaring.
The Hoyas ultimately failed in the clutch yet again despite a late lead, as they have in many other games this season. After the Hoyas took the lead, their half-court attack that has been shaky all season crumbled.
UConn sent help every time Georgetown attacked the rim, and the Hoyas’ lack of play and shooting crippled their attack late in the game. Having Wahab post several times against an excellent defender in Sanogo was also a confusing decision, and the Hoyas even struggled to get the ball in and pass it.
On the other side, the Huskies snatched 2 massive offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive, and 2 3-point clutches from Karaban sealed the game.
Even though Georgetown performed better in their last games against Big East competition, especially defensively, they once again fell victim to very clear schematic flaws. Hoyas’ half-court attack is still uninspired and his clutch-time performance leaves a lot to be desired.
Georgetown then lost 62-74 to the No. 20 Providence College Brethren on February 8. The Hoyas are hoping for their second Big East victory of the season against the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 11-3 Big East), who are currently No. 2 in the Big East, at Capital One Arena on February 11 at 12 p.m.
