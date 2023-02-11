Phoebe Philo launches her new fashion label in September





Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN When British designer Phoebe Philo announced she was leaving the top designer job at luxury fashion house Celine in 2017, women around the world took a collective deep breath. She had spent nearly 10 years with the brand developing a new lexicon for women’s fashion centered around simple, wearable and beautifully crafted designs that earned her a cult following and numerous industry accolades, including CFDA International Designer. of the Year in 2011. Even if you couldn’t find the money for Philo’s clothes at Celine, you probably benefited from the trickle-down effect of his work, which influenced more affordable retailers at the time. Phoebe Philo’s fangirl on a budget reaches for references to her clean lines and chic sophistication at brands like H&M’s high-end sister Cos, for example. While most creative directors at the peak of their career jump from house to house, Philo has done no such thing. She just stopped. So, after years away from the spotlight, the elusive designer’s announcement this week that she’ll be launching her new label in September is big news. Models parade at the Céline Spring/Summer 2017 show in Paris. Credit: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images Philo reported for the first time her return in July 2021. “Being in my studio and doing again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with my audience and people around the world.” It was also announced that the new eponymous label will be backed by the LVMH conglomerate whose chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault called Philo “one of the most talented designers of our time”, in an interview with Everyday Women’s Clothing at the time. “Phoebe has contributed to the success of the group with her magnificent creations for several years,” he continued. “With this in mind, I am very pleased to partner with Phoebe on her entrepreneurial journey and wish her much success.” A look from one of Phoebe Philo’s latest collections for Céline, presented in March 2017. Credit: Estrop/Getty Images Until this week, that was all his enthusiastic supporters had to go on. But on Thursday, an announcement appeared on Instagram via a new verified account “Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available through our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” the post read. “We will open registrations in July 2023 and we look forward to reconnecting at that time.” And with that, the fashion world rejoiced. Love heart emoji reactions abounded, and comments under the post included “When your (sic) is ready Phoebes” from model Naomi Campbell and “CAN’T WAIT” from actor Tracee Ellis Ross. Singer Lily Allen summed it up nicely: “Don’t buy anything until September.” As the two minute noodle diet begins as we save for the most anticipated fashion launch of the year. Top image: Phoebe Philo greets her audience after her Spring/Summer 2017 show for Celine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/phoebe-philo-new-brand-launch-september/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos