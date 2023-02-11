Lana Condor talks about finding the perfect wedding dress





Lana Condor has already checked off one important thing on her wedding to-do list: finding the perfect dress.

The actress, who got engaged to longtime love Anthony De La Torre last year, tells PEOPLE the wedding planning process was a long one to manage, but she’s already picked out her dress for the big day.

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty



“I got the dress,” Condor, 25, told PEOPLE with a smile at Kate Spade’s Fall 2023 presentation in New York City on Friday. Picking it was actually pretty easy, she shares, because she knew it was the one right away.

“Oh, that’s what stood out to me the most,” she says of the moment she put it on and looked at herself in the mirror. “I felt the most me. I felt the most Lana. I felt the most comfortable.”

THE To all the boys I’ve loved before star, who is a big fan of fashion, carries that sartorial mentality into everything she wears, she says.

“I feel like you should dress in a way that makes you feel safe,” she says. “I always want to feel secure in my body and I always want to feel comforted, so I put together pieces that make me feel that way. I put that into practice for my wedding dress.”





Araya Doheny/WireImage







Throughout her wedding planning process, Condor tells PEOPLE she learned a lot about the details that such an event entails. “I should have known,” she laughs, adding, “It’s all the little things!”

She could, however, turn to a new Kate Spade bag to handle all that stress. While checking out the fashion house’s new collection, Condor spotted a handbag that she thought would be the perfect addition to her collection.

“I’m planning a wedding, so I try to stay inspired because it can be very stressful,” she says before pointing to a bag with “Love” written on it. “I need this bag, so that whenever I’m stressed, I can just look at the bag. I’ll feel the love, the calm.”

Condor is keeping all the details of her wedding secret, including the day of her big day. She is eager, however, to marry De La Torre.

When she shared her engagement news on instagram Last year, she wrote, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I have ever made. I consider myself the luckiest woman in the world to live in your sphere.”





Lana Condor, Anthony De La Torre.

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty



In March last year, Condor spoke to PEOPLE about initiating the wedding planning process and how excited he was to marry his “person”.

“I’m very, very, very excited,” she said. “Anthony is my absolute best friend. He’s my person…He’s this warrior who’s been with me every step of the way for the past six years of my world changing. I just always want to be at his side and he’s been the most supportive person in my career. He’s my warrior. Times when I feel like I can’t do anything or I’m deeply exhausted, he’s always been there.

“I wake up every morning and see my ring and I’m so happy and grateful for him,” Condor added.

