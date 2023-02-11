Gian Paolo Barbieri raised fashion photography

NOT UDITY IS SO strong and pure, says Monica Bellucci, Italian actress and model. The moment you photograph a naked body, for some reason you still get the picture. She speaks in The Man and the Beauty, a forthcoming documentary about Gian Paolo Barbieri, a Milanese fashion photographer. Ms Bellucci has been something of a muse to him since she started modeling in 1989 and he has photographed her naked on several occasions.

Working with Gian Paolo is special, unique, she continues, emphasizing the environment of total trust between them. He looks at you in a way that [makes] you feel both valued and respected. In the film, she lies down in a pool of water while filming for a QG calendar in 2001, wearing a dress that looks like cling film. Later, Mr. Barbieri dives into another tank and fiddles with the equipment to get the perfect shot.

It is this attention to detail that has allowed Mr. Barbieri to establish his reputation as one of the greatest living fashion photographers. He is part of a generation of artists such as Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton and Irving Penn who have blurred the line between fashion and fine art.. Over his decades-long career, he has captured fashion legends and celebrities Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood, to name a few, in striking black and white portraits (pictured below). Many of these images are on display at Gian Paolo Barbieri: Unconventional, a retrospective of his work at the 29 Arts In Progress Gallery in Milan. It is also the first time that several of his color photographs have been exhibited.

From the day he took possession of a camera, irreverence and inventiveness have defined his approach to photography. His first attempts took place on the terrace of his family home in Milan: a young Mr. Barbieri dressed his friends as characters from novels, paintings and films like Sunset Boulevard (1950), using fabrics stolen from the his father’s textile factory. He is mostly self-taught, except for a stint in 1958 shooting starlets on set. at Cinecitt, the film studio in Rome where Cleopatra was filmed.

Cinema has been a source of inspiration for the photographer, whose work draws inspiration from Italian neorealism and the dramatic lighting of film noir. He particularly admired Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini; the women in Mr Barbieris’ photographs exude the same blend of sophistication and sexiness as Anita Ekberg in La Dolce Vita (1960).

After a short apprenticeship in Paris with Tom Kublin, photographer at Harpers Bazaar, Mr. Barbieri returned to Milan in 1962 and opened a studio there. His work has been published in Novit the following year, which would later become Vogue Italia. It was the start of the relationship with Cond Nast that launched his career in high-end fashion and he began collaborating with brands such as Armani, Valentino and Versace.

In Man and Beauty, couturiers such as Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and Giuseppe Zanotti highlight the creativity of Mr Barbieris. He sought to raise the bar in fashion advertising, experimenting with neon in his shots. His image on the cover of Vogue Italy lit up newsstands in 1976 (pictured below). In 1998, he hand-colored a black-and-white photograph inspired by Rita Hayworth’s classic film, Miss Sadie Thompson, mimicking a technique popular with 1950s photographers.

One of the most memorable images from the exhibition depicts Yasmeen Ghauri, a model, in the Seychelles in 1993 wearing clothes by Gianfranco Ferr, another designer. She stands in front of a dramatic backdrop that Mr. Barbieri fashioned from huge Ravenala madagascariensis leaves (photo, top). These days, such a scene would probably be created in Photoshop. Fashion photography today is mostly digital; several luxury brands have shot global campaigns on iPhone in recent years. The skilful and meticulous approach that Mr. Barbieri pioneered seems almost forgotten. Then again, without her vision, fashion houses might never have realized the power of creative advertising.

The photographer has moved away from the self-portrait during his career. Now 88 and suffering from Parkinson’s disease, the documentary is one of the few times he has stood in front of the lens. It is a reluctant subject. I don’t like being the center of attention, he says. Nevertheless, the film and the exhibition are important homages to his dominant influence on his field.

Gian Paolo Barbieri: Unconventional is on display at the 29 Arts In Progress Gallery in Milan until April 22. The Man and the Beauty will be released on streaming platforms in Europe in the spring.

Credits: All images Gian Paolo Barbieri. Top: Yasmeen Ghauri to Gianfranco Ferr, Seychelles, 1993 Courtesy of Fondazione Gian Paolo Barbieri/29 ARTS IN PROGRESS gallery