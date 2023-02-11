Fashion
Gian Paolo Barbieri raised fashion photography
NOTUDITY IS SO strong and pure, says Monica Bellucci, Italian actress and model. The moment you photograph a naked body, for some reason you still get the picture. She speaks in The Man and the Beauty, a forthcoming documentary about Gian Paolo Barbieri, a Milanese fashion photographer. Ms Bellucci has been something of a muse to him since she started modeling in 1989 and he has photographed her naked on several occasions.
Working with Gian Paolo is special, unique, she continues, emphasizing the environment of total trust between them. He looks at you in a way that [makes] you feel both valued and respected. In the film, she lies down in a pool of water while filming for a QG calendar in 2001, wearing a dress that looks like cling film. Later, Mr. Barbieri dives into another tank and fiddles with the equipment to get the perfect shot.
It is this attention to detail that has allowed Mr. Barbieri to establish his reputation as one of the greatest living fashion photographers. He is part of a generation of artists such as Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton and Irving Penn who have blurred the line between fashion and fine art.. Over his decades-long career, he has captured fashion legends and celebrities Audrey Hepburn, Sophia Loren, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood, to name a few, in striking black and white portraits (pictured below). Many of these images are on display at Gian Paolo Barbieri: Unconventional, a retrospective of his work at the 29 Arts In Progress Gallery in Milan. It is also the first time that several of his color photographs have been exhibited.
From the day he took possession of a camera, irreverence and inventiveness have defined his approach to photography. His first attempts took place on the terrace of his family home in Milan: a young Mr. Barbieri dressed his friends as characters from novels, paintings and films like Sunset Boulevard (1950), using fabrics stolen from the his father’s textile factory. He is mostly self-taught, except for a stint in 1958 shooting starlets on set. at Cinecitt, the film studio in Rome where Cleopatra was filmed.
Cinema has been a source of inspiration for the photographer, whose work draws inspiration from Italian neorealism and the dramatic lighting of film noir. He particularly admired Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini; the women in Mr Barbieris’ photographs exude the same blend of sophistication and sexiness as Anita Ekberg in La Dolce Vita (1960).
After a short apprenticeship in Paris with Tom Kublin, photographer at Harpers Bazaar, Mr. Barbieri returned to Milan in 1962 and opened a studio there. His work has been published in Novit the following year, which would later become Vogue Italia. It was the start of the relationship with Cond Nast that launched his career in high-end fashion and he began collaborating with brands such as Armani, Valentino and Versace.
In Man and Beauty, couturiers such as Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and Giuseppe Zanotti highlight the creativity of Mr Barbieris. He sought to raise the bar in fashion advertising, experimenting with neon in his shots. His image on the cover of Vogue Italy lit up newsstands in 1976 (pictured below). In 1998, he hand-colored a black-and-white photograph inspired by Rita Hayworth’s classic film, Miss Sadie Thompson, mimicking a technique popular with 1950s photographers.
One of the most memorable images from the exhibition depicts Yasmeen Ghauri, a model, in the Seychelles in 1993 wearing clothes by Gianfranco Ferr, another designer. She stands in front of a dramatic backdrop that Mr. Barbieri fashioned from huge Ravenala madagascariensis leaves (photo, top). These days, such a scene would probably be created in Photoshop. Fashion photography today is mostly digital; several luxury brands have shot global campaigns on iPhone in recent years. The skilful and meticulous approach that Mr. Barbieri pioneered seems almost forgotten. Then again, without her vision, fashion houses might never have realized the power of creative advertising.
The photographer has moved away from the self-portrait during his career. Now 88 and suffering from Parkinson’s disease, the documentary is one of the few times he has stood in front of the lens. It is a reluctant subject. I don’t like being the center of attention, he says. Nevertheless, the film and the exhibition are important homages to his dominant influence on his field.
Gian Paolo Barbieri: Unconventional is on display at the 29 Arts In Progress Gallery in Milan until April 22. The Man and the Beauty will be released on streaming platforms in Europe in the spring.
Credits: All images Gian Paolo Barbieri. Top: Yasmeen Ghauri to Gianfranco Ferr, Seychelles, 1993 Courtesy of Fondazione Gian Paolo Barbieri/29 ARTS IN PROGRESS gallery
|
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/culture/2023/02/10/gian-paolo-barbieri-elevated-fashion-photography
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gian Paolo Barbieri raised fashion photography
- Turkey-Syria earthquake: Idlib rebel leader calls for urgent international aid as families devastated by quake | World News
- Donald Trump criticizes Rihanna; says she has “no talent”
- Tennis Djokovic asks for special permission to enter US, says brother
- Picard – Final Mission Preview + See Hollywood Premiere Photos – TrekMovie.com
- Russia is planning a new wave of attacks against Ukraine, as Zelenskyy asks Europe for help
- PM Modi can convince Putin to end hostilities in Ukraine, White House says
- General (Rtd) Bajwa admitted he made regime change: Imran Khan | Pro IQRA News
- Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies at 34
- No. 7 men’s squash picks up senior win over No. 8 Cornell
- The US military arrives in Turkey to help with earthquake relief
- President Joko Widodo: Good management is the key to competition between traditional and modern markets