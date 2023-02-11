Brie Larson wears floral dress as she joins Alexa Chung and Kathryn Newton at Rodarte’s NYFW show

Advertisement

Brie Larson, Alexa Chung and Kathryn Newton attended the Rodarte show during New York Fashion Week.

Brie, 40, wore a ruched black dress with three embellished roses on the front, adding black pumps and red lipstick.

The Marvel star wore her loose blonde tresses around her in waves, opting to forgo the jewelry.

Alexa Chung arrived in a green and white lace dress, with a thigh-high slit.

The British beauty arrived in a black leather coat, paired with matching boots.

Alexa’s dress featured a white lace accent along the neckline, as well as along the hem.

The star opted to stay warm in a mid-calf jacket, which pairs perfectly with her boots.

Alexa wore her short tresses loose around her, opting for minimal makeup.

Kathryn showed off her toned legs in a gold mini dress with a halter detail.

Actress Natasha Lyonne caused a storm in a black maxi dress with a pink flower in the center.

Natasha sported thick bangs with her hair slicked around her.

Quinta Brunson donned a printed maxi dress, adding white pointy heels.

Beanie Feldstein chose a leopard print dress with a large black floral detail in the center.

The star’s dress featured short sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, emphasizing her cleavage.

Bold: Alexa’s dress featured a white lace accent along the neckline, as well as along the hem

Vibrant: The British beauty arrived in a black leather coat, paired with matching boots as she posed outside the event

Bombshell: Alexa showed off her amazing figure in her lace-hemmed ensemble and styled her brunette locks in natural waves

All smiles: She showed off her stunning features with a light dusting of natural makeup as she posed in front of a very glitzy silver table

Group photo: Alexa was joined by (LR) Aurora James, Derek Blasberg and Harley Viera-Newton as they sat in the audience for the fashion show

Chic: Actress Natasha Lyonne created a storm in a long black dress with a pink flower in the center

Striking: Natasha sported thick bangs with her hair slicked around her

Pattern: Quinta Brunson donned a long printed dress, adding white pointy heels

Bold look: Beanie Feldstein chose a leopard print dress with a large black floral detail in the center

Maddie Ziegler chose a floral number with voluminous sleeves.

The star’s colorful dress featured sheer lace sleeves; the dress had brightly colored flowers.

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was seen arriving in a daring look – a red coat with a blue scarf.

Fashion designer Rachel Zoe arrived with her large Chanel handbag.

Pretty: Maddie Ziegler chose a floral number with voluminous sleeves

Boss energy: American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was seen arriving in a daring look: a red coat with a blue scarf

Fashion: Fashion designer Rachel Zoe arrived with her large Chanel handbag in tow

Good times: Natasha pictured with Brie in the front row

Focused: Rachel seen in the front row

Catching up: Lana Condor pictured chatting with Beanie and Natasha

Beautiful: Rowan Blanchard with Natasha and Beanie

Catch-up: Natasha seen chatting with Brie

Strike a pose: Natasha snapped a photo with Beanie

Drama: The show featured an array of brightly colored dresses

Another: A model donned a bright yellow number