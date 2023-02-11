Fashion
Pete Doherty rubs shoulders with his wife Katia de Vidas at the Céline men’s show in Paris
Pete Doherty gets closer to his wife Katia de Vidas in a rare public appearance as they join Wiz Khalifa and Ava Phillippe at Celine’s menswear show in Paris
Rocker Pete Doherty enjoyed a rare public appearance with his wife Katia de Vidas in Paris on Friday.
The Libertines frontman, 43, got close to Katia as they mingled with guests ahead of Celine’s menswear show in the French capital.
Pete showed off his quirky sense of style on the evening, wearing gray trousers and a matching long jacket with a colorful shirt and scarf.
He appeared in high spirits as he walked out, joining Wiz Khalifa and Ava Phillippe at the event.
At one point, Pete gently hugged his wife and gave the peace sign as they posed before the show.
Going out: Pete Doherty got close to his wife Katia de Vidas in a rare public appearance on Friday as they joined Wiz Khalifa and Ava Phillippe at Celine’s men’s fashion show in Paris
Meanwhile, Katia kept it simple in an all-black outfit as she stepped out with her man.
The couple tied the knot in September 2021 and looked loved up on the outing.
Last month, they enjoyed a sunny, romantic vacation together amid rumors that she was “pregnant”.
Pete, who now lives in Normandy, France, reportedly announced that he and Katia were expecting, live on stage at a concert in Strasbourg.
The star – who would become a father for the third time – has been in a relationship with Katia since 2012.
Several sources confirmed the baby news to MailOnline afterwards, but there was no mention of the news on her or Katia’s social media.
A source said, “They were happily talking about the news with the fans after the show who were waiting to talk to them.”
Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa, 35, looked stylish as he sat front row at the fashion show.
In good company: He appeared in high spirits as he walked out, joining Wiz Khalifa and Ava Phillippe at the event
Quirky: Pete showed off his quirky sense of style in the evening, wearing gray trousers and a long jacket to match with a colorful shirt and scarf
Sweet: The couple married in September 2021 and looked loved up on the outing
Cute: He posed in front of the show with an adorable pet dog
Rumors: Last month they spent a romantic and sunny holiday together amid rumors that she was ‘pregnant’
Any good news to share? Pete, who now lives in Normandy, France, reportedly announced that he and Katia were waiting, live on stage at a concert in Strasbourg
The black and yellow hitmaker wore a gold leopard print suit and black shirtless boots underneath, revealing his many tattoos.
Meanwhile Ava, 23, who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, looked chic in a sequined black mini dress as she stepped out.
She had her blonde locks around her face and wore fresh makeup.
Stylish: The black and yellow hitmaker wore a gold leopard print suit and shirtless black boots underneath, revealing his many tattoos
Rubbing shoulders: Pete is pictured with singer Benjamin Biolay
Brits abroad: The British singer now lives in France
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11737771/Pete-Doherty-cosies-wife-Katia-Vidas-Celine-mens-fashion-Paris.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pete Doherty rubs shoulders with his wife Katia de Vidas at the Céline men’s show in Paris
- Mpox is boiling south of the border
- ebooks, audiobooks and more for libraries and schools
- CNN investigates whether your school is equipped to save a life
- Effect of exercise on quality of life in an academic setting
- US Exempts Syria Earthquake Aid From Sanctions | Earthquake news
- PM Modi hits out at Congress-Left alliance in Tripura: ‘He looted people for years, forced them to live in poverty’
- Up and up: padel and pickleball boom in UK boosts sales | Retail
- Trump and Anderson Cooper will testify at the rape trial of E. John Carroll
- No Super Bowl interview for Biden, says White House official | Policy
- Government invites US investment without taking sides – Sat, February 11, 2023
- Brie Larson wears floral dress as she joins Alexa Chung and Kathryn Newton at Rodarte’s NYFW show