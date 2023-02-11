Pete Doherty rubs shoulders with his wife Katia de Vidas at the Céline men’s show in Paris

Rocker Pete Doherty enjoyed a rare public appearance with his wife Katia de Vidas in Paris on Friday.

The Libertines frontman, 43, got close to Katia as they mingled with guests ahead of Celine’s menswear show in the French capital.

Pete showed off his quirky sense of style on the evening, wearing gray trousers and a matching long jacket with a colorful shirt and scarf.

He appeared in high spirits as he walked out, joining Wiz Khalifa and Ava Phillippe at the event.

At one point, Pete gently hugged his wife and gave the peace sign as they posed before the show.

Meanwhile, Katia kept it simple in an all-black outfit as she stepped out with her man.

The couple tied the knot in September 2021 and looked loved up on the outing.

Last month, they enjoyed a sunny, romantic vacation together amid rumors that she was “pregnant”.

Pete, who now lives in Normandy, France, reportedly announced that he and Katia were expecting, live on stage at a concert in Strasbourg.

The star – who would become a father for the third time – has been in a relationship with Katia since 2012.

Several sources confirmed the baby news to MailOnline afterwards, but there was no mention of the news on her or Katia’s social media.

A source said, “They were happily talking about the news with the fans after the show who were waiting to talk to them.”

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa, 35, looked stylish as he sat front row at the fashion show.

The black and yellow hitmaker wore a gold leopard print suit and black shirtless boots underneath, revealing his many tattoos.

Meanwhile Ava, 23, who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, looked chic in a sequined black mini dress as she stepped out.

She had her blonde locks around her face and wore fresh makeup.

