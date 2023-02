Prabal Gurung explores impermanence 104.5 WOKV

NEW YORK – (AP) Does a butterfly know it was once a caterpillar? How do we bridge these fleeting moments between beginning and end, joy and despair? With moody luxury clothes, of course. Prabal Gurung was thinking deeply this season. He installed a mirrored square track reflecting an opulent blue light display at the main branch of the New York Public Library for a fashion week show Friday exploring the Buddhist concept of “anichya,” or impermanence. In butterfly patterns, woolen jackets and hues of vermilion, saffron, burgundy and dusty pink, Gurung thought of his native Nepal, where he had not been since before the pandemic. He was motivated by a 10-day meditative retreat he recently experienced to silence everything. In Nepal, we talk about it all the time, about what’s there and how long it can go, he told The Associated Press in a behind-the-scenes interview. And there’s actually an optimism to that, especially in these difficult times. The idea, in part, was to find hope in dark places, he said. There is light after darkness. Her silhouettes were sharper and longer this time around. Its asymmetry challenged the idea of ​​harmony. It draped softly and provided sharp angles at the same time. There were flowing, flowing skirts, wool jackets, and shimmering golds and crystals. In short, Gurung explained, New York Fashion Week was a magical and mysterious journey for him. An inner spiritual journey taken at night in Nepal. Moody, yes, but hopeful in turquoise and emerald silk organza, a short black leather jacket with a pink shearling collar and its butterfly print in a black and white dress with a high collar and another in red and sheer black with sexy cutouts at the hip. There was an ivory and yellow butterfly-knit oversized sweater and a pink and scarlet embroidered cocoon coat. But there is a lot of strength, Gurung said. It all grew out of the silence of his 10-day vipassana retreat, where reading, phones, and exercise were forbidden. On the third day, a Painted Lady butterfly landed on her window, and it got me thinking. Growing up with impermanence, Gurung said, he wanted to embrace the idea that nothing is fixed but constant change need not be feared. They have to kiss me, he says, and he’s got just the right clothes for the job. Kelsea Ballerini, who stunned in a yellow Gurung gown at the Grammys, was among her front-row guests. She was accompanied by Becky G and Alyah Chanelle Scott. ___ Find Leanne Italy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/italy Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

