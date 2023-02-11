The best running shoes for men in 2023





Running shoes are built around what is called a last, which is simply a mechanical last in the shape of a human foot. And most brands use molds based on a man’s foot, no matter what gender the shoe is for. Translation: Male runners have a litter of choice when it comes to choosing running shoes. That said, most runners (male or female) want to avoid fashionable shoes marketed for running unless, of course, you’re buying them for a run and sticking to everyday sneakers. These shoes are designed to be versatile and can handle short and long runs done at an easy to moderate pace. Generally, everyday sneakers have plenty of cushioning and are made with slightly heavier materials for durability. That’s because these are the shoes you’re going to run most of your miles in. We asked experts about their favorite picks, and while some of their picks aren’t the lightest shoes on the market or don’t have the latest technology, these more versatile men’s running shoes will get you up to speed. when needed and while providing supporting functionality. this will, ideally, keep your training injury-free. Best for potency A classic fan favorite, the New Balance 880 is now in its twelfth iteration. The heel is softer (and arguably more comfortable) than previous models, while the forefoot is made of denser foam, which results in more propulsive energy when pushing off. Additionally, the upper provides ample ventilation, while the rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability, says Rummy HashishPh.D., DPT, body performance and injury expert. Great for support HOKA is known for its maximum cushioning, making it a workhorse of a shoe that can go tons of miles without hurting your legs (they have the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance). The combination of the shoe’s lightweight structure and firm insole that Hoka is so well known for makes the Hoka Clifton 8 a great choice, says Matt Tanneberg, a chiropractor and board-certified strength and conditioning specialist in Scottsdale, AZ, who works with American track and field athletes. For a neutral shoe, it still provides ample support, which is why I’ve recommended it to the majority of my runners. Ideal for sprinting The third generation of ASICS Novablast, a light and padded trainer, only improves on the original; its 30 grams less than the previous version, and the heel has a more supportive design. The Novablasts are light enough to feel like sprint shoes, though the cushion will hold up against any competitor, Tanneberg says. Ideal for comfort The Ghost is a perennial favorite among runners, and for good reason: This shoe is a great option for runners who need a little more support, says the podiatrist. Jamila A. Boucher. It has a comfortable fit, responsive midsole and durable outsole. In the latest version, the company updated the midsole with lightweight cushioning, which uses a mix of rubber, air, and less dense foam to create a smoother ride. Ideal for absorbing shocks Nikes Invincible was designed for maximum shock absorption, and the brand has raised the bar, stack height in the latest iteration, with 40 millimeters of its lightest, most responsive foam under the heel. The big advantage with the Invincible 3 is the flexibility of the shoe, says running coach Jonathan Poston. The foot sinks into the shoe like a cloud, but the shoe has enough bounce and spring to not feel like you’re running through mud. The wider forefoot compensates for the towering height, adding more stability. Ideal for long distances On Runnings shoes have a reputation for being more minimal, but the Cloudmonster is their vision of a maximum daily trainer. I would recommend the Cloudmonster to runners who typically run between 5k and a half marathon, says Lalitha McSorley, physical therapist at Brentwood Physiotherapy Calgary. It provides great support and promotes a natural gait, making it an ideal choice for the forces we see at these distances. Ideal for neutral feet After 26 iterations, the Wave Rider is still Mizuno’s most classic daily trainer. There are no bells and whistles, but it’s good for runners who aren’t overprorated and like a cushioned but still firm shoe, says Ashley Lee, reconstructive foot and ankle surgeon at Foot and Ankle Specialists in Northern Illinois. The 12 millimeter heel height allows for a more pronounced heel strike and better protects the arch, Achilles tendon and calves. Ideal for beginners In reimagining the Adidas Ultraboost for 2022, the company turned to gender-specific designs. The men’s version is similar to previous best-selling versions, featuring an updated heel counter with more padding inside. Overall, the Ultraboost is very soft, fairly light, and has good grip on the soles, making it ideal shoes for daily running, says Lev Kalika, owner of Dynamic Neuromuscular Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy in New York. Ideal for high energy runners Puma have caught up with some of the biggest names in the business, but the Deviate Nitro is a major win for them. A carbon plate, usually reserved for lightweight running shoes, is built into the midsole for high energy return, says Kalika, but they’re also cushioned enough to stay comfortable, so they can be used for anything. , from easier races to races. Great for speed One of Sauconys bestsellers, the Kinvara 13 is a minimalist training shoe built for speed. Low heel drop promotes midfoot and forefoot strike, and low-heeled shoes such as the Kinvara 13 can help with IT band, knee pain and overuse of the glutes, says Lee . Although it’s a lighter shoe, it still has a nice cushioned heel, she adds, and a roomy toe box that runners who are prone to blisters will appreciate.

