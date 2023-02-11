A week of sustainable fashion. Too good to be true? | Fashion

OWhat if you’re a designer trying to be more sustainable but want to show off at fashion week? For Emilie Helmstedt, a Danish designer who attended Copenhagen Fashion Week last week, the solution for stylish shoes with her dresses came from her team bringing her old Nike and Adidas sneakers. Covering them with ribbons, beads and paint, Helmstedt decided that was better than using new versions, as she had done in the past. He also chimed in with the rest of the collection for his final look, which was made from scrap materials accumulated in his workshop.

Copenhagen Fashion Week started in 2006 with relatively little fanfare. Then, three years ago, Danish organizers laid out a series of sustainability requirements that designers had to meet in order to be allowed to show in 2023, which would set them apart from major New York fashion weeks. , Milan, Paris and London on the global calendar.

Based on United Nations Sustainable Development Goalsthe organizers decided on 18 requirements that would apply to the event itself, as well as to all creators who wanted to participate.

Ganni AW23 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week. The brand is one of Denmark’s most successful fashion brands. Photography: Cynthia Anderson/Rex/Shutterstock

I had a clear idea of ​​what I wanted to do differently. It was time to set specific requirements rather than just giving guidelines, says Cecilie Thorsmark, Managing Director of Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW), who outlined the requirements, which include a rule that 50% of a collection must be made from textiles of new generation materials such as alternatives to raw materials of animal origin like leather. Animal carcasses, recycled or upcycled materials are also encouraged.

Most brands have discontinued fur from collections, but here fur is banned altogether and any unsold stock from previous collections cannot be destroyed. Instead, brands should sell at discount outlets such as TK Maxx or integrate them into the circular economy. Brands must also ensure, through due diligence and working with suppliers, that chains are free of child labor and that factories provide safe and fair working conditions.

Thorsmark, who previously worked for the Global Fashion Agenda, an industry group focused on sustainability, said she took the job in 2018 to question both the role and purpose of fashion week.

Implementing the requirements was a risk. CPHFW did not want to lose the biggest business names such as Ganni that attract international press and buyers. Thirty brands were approached, 28 of which qualified three years later. Entries were first reviewed by a show committee of industry experts, then reviewed and verified by Ramboll, an external consultancy firm.

Sequins on the Stine Goya AW23 show. Photography: James Cochrane

One brand dropped out of the process halfway through while another was rejected after failing to meet all 18 obligations (Thorsmark did not reveal which brand it was).

On paper, its encouraging news of what is often considered the fifth fashion week. But despite the changes, many remain skeptical.

Ciara Barry, policy and campaign manager for nonprofit Fashion Revolution, is currently mandated for living wage legislation in the fashion industry. She says it’s concerning that the requirements don’t even mention fair pay. There is an inherent hypocrisy in a glamorous fashion show featuring collections made in poverty. Everyone in the fashion industry should call for systemic change and fashion weeks have a role to play in this.

Barry says the omission also highlights the challenges independent brands face from big fast fashion brands. The nature of fashion supply chains makes it incredibly difficult for individual brands to secure living wages on their own, says Barry. They all share factories and suppliers.

Henrik Vibskov, a designer who has been exhibiting for more than two decades, felt the requirements finally recognized the steps he had been trying to implement since 2016. Photography: Cynthia Anderson/REX/Shutterstock

Then there are the double standards around carbon offsetting. In order to meet the zero waste requirement, brands sent out digital QR codes instead of embossed paper invitations. Single-use plastic was banned, show sets were minimal, and all props had to be reused. Meanwhile, members of the press and fashion buyers came from all over the world to see even more new clothes being produced.

On the ground, the designers themselves were mostly optimistic about the changes. Henrik Vibskov, who has been exhibiting for more than two decades, felt the requirements finally recognized the steps he had been trying to implement since 2016. Everything has a life after its first use, he said describing his under -floor filled with archival pieces. His latest set with paper tomato trees will then be exhibited in Berlin.

For the co-founders of (di)visions, siblings Simon and Nanna Wick have been creating from what has already been their philosophy since they founded their streetwear-inspired brand in 2018. For them, working with almost exclusively unsold and recycled materials is obvious.

They also source fabrics from suppliers in Italy, often using scraps from giant retailers or design houses. Wick says he managed to trace the fabric used for a faux fur vest to a Stella McCartney collection, while a shirt with red wine stains was made from an old tablecloth.

(di)vision recycled old tablecloths with red wine stains. Photography: James Cochrane

It seemed harder to navigate for the more commercially successful Scandi brands such as Stine Goya, Ganni and Rotate. Known for their signature sparkly dresses and accessories, glitter with devastating environmental consequences kept popping up multiple times. Rotate claims its releases are sustainable because they are recycled. Ganni says it uses 100% recycled polyester sequins on a 100% recycled polyester backing. A spokesperson for Stine Goya said his team was looking for more sustainable options.

Charlotte Eskildsen, co-founder of Danish label The Garment, thinks it’s a matter of phrasing and that the word sustainable itself is problematic. She prefers the word responsible. Fashion will never be sustainable and we know that we contribute to an industry that pollutes far more than it should, adds (di)visions Wick.

While the Oslo and Helsinki fashion weeks have already implemented the Copenhagen framework, with the launch of New York Fashion Week, many hoped that the noise generated by CPHFW might spark wider change, or at least conversation. Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, said London Fashion Week would not follow. The event hosts a mix of established and emerging brands and therefore a single sustainability standard is not achievable without alienating small businesses. Instead, the BFC says it encourages brands to engage in voluntary initiatives such as joining the UN climate challenge.

Amalie Rge Hove now uses 30% recycled nylon in her designs as she seeks an eco-friendly alternative. Photography: James Cochrane

Fiona Gooch, Senior Policy Advisor at the Fair Trade Organization Transforming Commercedeclares both an EU regulator and a fashion watchdog as proposed to the UK parliament is a better option. The actions of big brands result in poverty wages and unsafe conditions and undermine small fashion brands that regularly use the same suppliers.

Barry adds: The Copenhagen Fashion Week requirements are absolutely better than nothing, but all fashion shows should go ahead with introducing sustainability standards that go even further and could really lead to significant changes.

Thorsmark says: If we go back three years, no brand met any of the 18 requirements. Now that they do, we’re going to push them again to keep improving.