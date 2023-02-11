It’s a lucky dress: 8 brides from the same family: all wore the same wedding dress bought in 1950 | Lifestyles

CHICAGO (TNS) When Serena Stoneberg walked down the aisle of a North Side church last summer, her wedding continued a family tradition that spanned seven previous wives across three generations and several Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs.
Stoneberg became the eighth bride to take her vows in the satin dress that was previously worn by her grandmother, great-aunt, aunt and cousins on their wedding day. His late grandmother bought it for $100.75 at the Brides Room of the former Marshall Fields on State Street and was the first bride to wear it in 1950.
The family heirloom has brought in seven more brides since then, with all but one wedding taking place in and around Chicago. Many of these brides gathered in the room of the Serena Stonebergs River North Hotel the day before the wedding, to socialize.
The third bride to wear the dress, Sharon Larson Frank, 77, who was the youngest of the first generation of brides to wear the dress, said it did not start as an important tradition to marry in the same dress.
We never talked about it and we were like, well, you’ll wear the dress, Larson said. It just evolved.
But over time, they said, the garment took on a deep meaning as a connection to each other and to Chicago.
Larson’s daughter and seventh bride, Julie Frank Mackey, 42, who married in 2013 and was the last person to wear the dress until this month, said she never considered marry otherwise.
You were going to make it work, Mackey said. Even when it didn’t suit me. It was really important to be part of this tradition. I always knew since I was a little girl that I would wear this dress.
The dress is long-sleeved, with a stand-up collar and a long train.
Serena Stoneberg, 27, added some of her own flourishes for her ceremony. She wore her own shoes, her own jewelry and a new veil from her great-aunt, the third woman to marry in the dress.
But other than that, I’m really excited to stick with the tradition as it is,” Stoneberg said.
The family has made some slight modifications to the dress over the past 72 years.
Mackey, who is taller than average, had her mom add an eight-inch-wide ribbon to the hem and a back panel to adjust the bodice.
Jean Milton Ellis, the sixth woman to wear it, added a crinoline to give it a little boost and avoid modifying the hem.
But they did their best to stay true to the original design of the dress, which the oldest living bride, Eleanor Elly Larson Milton of Northbrook, who is the middle sister of the first generation, described as a classic.
I think that’s why eight brides are ready to wear it, because it doesn’t scream 1950s or 1970s, she says.
Milton credited his older sister and first bride, Adele Larson Stoneberg, with the smart purchase. Adele Larson Stoneberg, who died in 1988, is the only woman who did not attend the eighth wedding occasion.
Adele Larson Stoneberg’s choice to buy the dress from Marshall Fields was obvious, her sisters said. Their mother, Anna Larson, was a devoted customer to Chicago’s huge department store on State Street, and when it came time in 1950 to pick out a wedding dress, they doubted Adele had gone anywhere else.
My mother (Anna) loved Marshall Fields, said Sharon Larson Frank. So I don’t think she could have gone to another store. And [Adele] went to the bridal shop because they wished it was a beautiful dress.
Sharon Larson Frank said her mother, Anna Larson, would travel on the L train to get her groceries downtown, then the Marshall Fields truck would deliver it home to Lincolnwood the next day.
Every year at Christmas, the family gathered in the Marshall Fields Walnut Room to view the giant Christmas tree and celebrate with a meal together.
None of these women drove, so we took public transportation, Sharon Larson Frank recalled, adding that their Aunt Lil would be coming from the West Side of Chicago and her and her mother would be arriving from the North Side, with everyone meeting at Marshall Fields.
The store played an important role in the daily life of the family as well as in its celebrations.
When Elly Larson Milton had daughters, Marshall Fields became a place where they could meet Anna Larson, their grandmother, for tea.
Jean Milton Ellis grew up in Glenview and often met her grandmother.
Grandma used to say, hey, tomorrow, let’s meet at Marshall Fields on State Street, she said. And I’d appreciate taking a bus and meeting her in the old waiting room on the third floor and having a Fields sandwich and a Frango Mint pie for lunch.
When Jean Milton Ellis left the area for school, she received packets of Frango Mints because of the removal of those little green boxes, she said.
On Saturday mornings, Elly Larson Milton’s father, Elmer, would drive his wife Anna down Clark Street to go shopping.
It was still her neighborhood, even though she lived in Lincolnwood, Elly Larson Milton said. She wanted to pick up the coffee cake. We always ate coffee cake and limpa, a dark Swedish rye bread, and lutefisk, a traditional Swedish dish made from dried fish.
The family’s Swedish heritage not only dictated their Saturday morning shopping, but also where their weddings took place.
The first three weddings that included Marshall Fields’ dress took place at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church on Foster Avenue in Andersonville, where the Serena Stonebergs ceremony will also take place.
Anna and Elmer Larson, Serena Stoneberg’s great-grandparents, were devoted members of the church and friends of ministers. They had their daughters Adele, Elly and Sharon baptized and confirmed there.
Getting married in church was a very familiar place, Elly Larson Milton said. We all went to Sunday school there. We worship there regularly. The Ebenezer Lutheran Church was therefore our second home.
After the Adele Larson Stonebergs got married, they had three coffee urns and a cake from a bakery on nearby Foster Avenue or Clark Street, the women couldn’t remember which.
Older brides said it was markedly different from how many people celebrate weddings today.
We got married, then we walked down the hall to the Sunday school hall and had cookies and coffee, Sharon Larson Frank said. But there was no band or dancing.
Or alcohol, Elly interjected.
The next generation of marriages were dispersed in the northern suburbs.
Adele Larson Stoneberg’s daughter, Sue Stoneberg McCarthy, was the first to wear the dress to a non-Ebenezer Lutheran church. She was married in Park Ridge at St. Lukes Lutheran Church.
Later, Sue Stoneberg McCarthy’s home on Park Ridges Delphia Avenue was a frequent gathering place for the whole family. Jean Milton Ellis said one of her strongest memories from her visit was how the house, like much of Park Ridge, was directly in the flight path of planes heading to Chicago International Airport. OHare.
And when it was her turn to wear the dress after her sister Carol Milton Zmuda and cousin Sue Stoneberg McCarthy Jean Milton Ellis got married at the Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette.
The dress has spent the last decade in Pittsburgh since the Mackeys wedding in 2013, on a dress form after a specialist cleaning.
In the 72 years since the dress appeared at Larson-Stoneberg-Milton-Frank family weddings, no one who wore it has divorced.
All the marriages, they all lasted a long time, added Elly Larson Milton. Really long, healthy, happy marriages.
Julie Frank Mackey said it was a lucky item.
I think about the dress and all the happy marriages that started after that dress came down the aisle, and I wish Serena and Chris the best because it’s a lucky dress, she said. said.
Serena Stoneberg said wearing the dress for her own wedding would connect her to all the brides while she was at the altar, as well as the one bride who wasn’t at the wedding: Adele, Serenas late Mormor (tall -mother in Swedish).
It’s super special [to be] dressed in her original dress, Serena Stoneberg said the day before the wedding. It’ll probably make it look like she’s there for a bit.
