NY Fashion Week: Rodarte stuns with dark, gothic glamor

NEW YORK (AP) Rodarte brought dark, gothic glamor and opulence to New York Fashion Week Friday with a shimmering spectacle that transported audiences to a majestic Celtic fairytale land with a dark twist. The grandiose show held at the Williamsburg Savings Bank featured dining tables decorated with silver candelabra and overflowing with food and fruit covered in silver sparkles, lending a performance art feel to the collection’s exhibit autumn winter. Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the designers of the Rodarte sister duo, who worked on the Black Swan tutus in 2010, again seem to have drawn inspiration from the film. Rodarte’s line illustrated that “the balletcore style trend may be heading down a darker path this year. The models wore black winged eyeliner and black lipstick, matching their black dresses with long, pointy sleeves that fell to the floor for a dark fairy look. In Rodarte’s signature fashion, buttered satin, ruffles, ribbons and lace featured strongly in some of the most visually pleasing dresses with simple silhouettes and puffy, wide, body-structuring shoulders. Some models wore capes and held large bouquets of tulips. Tori Amos’ winter created a haunting atmosphere as dresses became increasingly edgy with hues of yellow, green and purple. A handful of models wore oversized black, blue and purple beanies and veils like the Tim Burton characters. Celebrities such as Lana Condor, Brie Larson, Quinta Brunson, Maddie Ziegler And Rachel Zoe were present on Friday afternoon. Seated in the front row was Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who wore her sunglasses inside the dimly lit bank. The forest-themed show also included models wearing silver fairy ears, crowns and elaborate headpieces to add to the night’s storytelling. Some of the most eye-catching looks of the afternoon were sported by four models draped in colorful and iridescent medium-to-medium length braid dresses. Towards the end of the show, each model stood in the center of the glittering tables for a moment of appreciation. A weighted and structured golden garland dress that trailed about 20 feet (6 meters) behind its model closed the melancholy, folksy show. Nardos Haile, The Associated Press











































