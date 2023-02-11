Kim Basinger Reflects on That Time Her Dress Almost Fell at the Oscars





As we look forward to the 2023 Oscars, there have certainly been plenty of viral moments to remember over the years, including when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and was subsequently banned from the Oscars for his behavior. Other notable moments were when John Travolta said Idina Menzel’s name was wrong and Jennifer Lawrence fell on stage. As Kim Basinger has now revealed, she almost had one of those much-talked-about moments, but luckily he was able to dodge a bullet. The 69-year-old actress took instagram to share a memory from the 1999 Oscars when a clothing malfunction left her “mortified” on stage. Check it out: LA Confidential (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Kim Basinger won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for LA Confidential in 1998. As the actress of the Fifty shades of Grey movies recalls, seconds before stepping on stage at the Oscars to present the acting award, she heard something in the back of her dress and she started “shaking” in fear. In the spooky moment, she was able to hug her arms really tight at her sides and save her dress from falling in front of just about all of Hollywood and millions of viewers at home. Basinger took the opportunity to remind others that often when we see the glamor of the Oscars, those who wear fancy dresses are “sewn up in their dresses moments before they hit the red carpet” and are often worried about falling or having their stitches. sutures do not hold. I don’t know about you, but this story will definitely stick with me once Oscar night rolls around, because her story sounds terrifying. Considering the actress went for a strapless moment at the 1999 awards show, if she fell, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s #nipplegate could have had a predecessor. With awards season in full swing and 2023 Oscar Nominations out, Kim Basinger decided she was going to take the time during this time to share her favorite award show looks over the years. Her 1999 Oscar mishap was the second she shared. A week ago, the actress also took to social media to share a black dress she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes, when she won her first globe-shaped statue for LA Confidential. It’s here: In addition to Basinger having a storied award-winning history, the actress has racked up over 50 acting credits over the years, including starring alongside Michael Keaton in the first Batman movie in order of the release date, the 1989 Tim Burton film. While Keaton is expected to reprise this role after years of hanging up the flashBasinger’s only upcoming project that we know of is a voice role in the upcoming video game Crime Boss: Rockay City. The 2023 Oscars will air on ABC on March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show.

