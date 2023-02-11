Maryland today | Dress code: tube socks and cutout jumpsuits





If every pile of mixed up socks were a work of art, parents everywhere would preserve their teenagers’ clothes-strewn bedrooms like they had a Picasso in their hands. But in a new exhibit at the University of Marylands Stamp Gallery, socks take center stage, but they’re plaster, not cotton. unfold, which opened last month and has its opening reception tonight, examines what clothing can be beyond functional or even purely decorative. Shows of ponchos, ventilated suits and protest scenes explore how clothing can make statements about politics, religion, personal identity, climate change and more. For Baltimore-based artist Elliot Doughtie, the unassuming tube sock, in all its red-striped blandness, is an avenue to discover how clothing informs gender norms. In Group Activity, a drawing on paper, the mountain formed by dozens of traditionally male socks evokes the idea of ​​gender performance as something that is enacted through repetition, said Maura Callahan, Ph.D. . art history student who organized the exhibition. Hanging next to Group Activity, Solo represents a sad and lonely sock, possibly a sock that disappeared in the washing machine. Without the backing of his army of other socks, this one seems weak and pathetic, everything a man isn’t supposed to be. On the floor next to the drawings, three structures appear to be piles of socks, but are made entirely of plaster and weigh up to 80 pounds. Along one wall, a series of small mixed-media pieces on wood focus on the ongoing women’s revolution in Iran, sparked by the September murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini, who was arrested and beaten by the so- saying the country’s morality police. His alleged crime? Not wearing your hijab according to Iranian laws. Amini died three days later from her injuries. Mojdeh Rezaeipour, an Iranian-born artist now living in Washington, DC, was inspired by the incident and the subsequent uprising led by women protesting their repressive government. The pieces exhibited in Unfold, all untitled, are based on real photographs and are transposed onto wood. I love that they’re so small, because these really are monumental acts that we see happening, but they’re actually much smaller pieces in a much bigger picture, Callahan said. Climate change is another theme of the exhibition. Baltimore-based artist Hoesy Coronas Climate Ponchos, made from vinyl, silk jersey and faux leather, are printed with images of people fleeing climate disasters. The most fundamental purpose of clothing is to provide contact between our body and the environment, Callahan said. This environment is changing rapidly and drastically, so Hoesy’s work encourages us to think more deeply about the space between us and our environment that clothes inhabit, especially for those who have been forced to leave home.” The usefulness of clothing is also a question of interest to HH Hiaasen, an artist from the Richmond, Virginia area. For several years, Hiaasen has been creating what they call vented garments, or garments with lots of cutouts. A jumpsuit, gloves, safety goggles, and even a punch-hole N95 mask are all on display in Unfold. It kind of engages this idea of ​​the relationship between work and vulnerability, because they’re all things you’d wear while doing manual labor, but they’re completely useless because they’re filled with holes, Callahan said. Well, maybe not completely useless. Hiassen sold many suits as ready-to-wear items. So, are they meant to be worn alone or with a bodysuit underneath? That’s up to you, Callahan said.

