Fashion
Small Town, Big Style: 14 CNY Clothing Stores to Fit Your Fashion Sense
Syracuse is a small town with great fashion choices. You just gotta know where to look. Nestled in the squares and towns of central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by local residents. Local store owners select inventory by hand, giving each store a unique personality and flavor.
We’ve selected 14 clothing stores with distinct offerings that stand out from national retail chains. Whether you like quirky, chic, edgy or traditional clothing, there’s a local store with unique items to fit your truly quirky style.
Bev & Cie
Women’s clothing
18 E. Genesee Street, Skaneateles
With locations in Skaneateles, Homer and Ithaca, Bev & Co has been elevating the CNY women’s fashion scene since 1978. Bev & Co is a family business first started by Beverly Lathrop and now run by her daughter Renee Neiderman and her granddaughter. daughter Ashley Neiderman. The owners say they have many loyal customers who feel like extended family, and they try to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone who enters. The store offers casual and workwear for women, which the owners describe as timeless and timeless.
Joyc Store
Women’s clothing
119 W. Seneca St., Manlius
At Boutique Joyc, a sign reads Every family has a story. Welcome to our house. Owner Jill Gallagher says her family history included a dream of owning a boutique with her fashionista mother, Joyc. Sadly, her mother passed away, but Gallagher decided to honor her mother and open the store in 2020. Now three years have passed and the store is a popular place to shop for women’s casual wear in Manlius. The store features bold and fun clothing and popular brands like Free People and Z Supply.
Cell V. Shop
Women’s clothing
395 Oswego Road, Baldwinsville
Heather Marino, owner of Cella V., believes in retail therapy. Visiting his store is therefore much more than a shopping trip. At the Baldwinsville store, stylists offer fashion advice as well as refreshments to ensure your visit is energizing and inspiring. It makes sense that Marino has focused on hospitality since she started her business hosting home shopping parties. In July 2022, she opened a physical storefront for her business, where she sells fashionable women’s clothing and accessories. Cella V.’s inventory is constantly changing to keep customers’ wardrobes fresh and fresh.
Chloe’s closet
Baby and children’s clothing
107 Brooklea Drive, Fayetteville
When you think of Chloes Closet in Fayetteville, think of the word special. It’s the perfect place to find a special gift for a special child. Owner Kathy Ilacqua opened the store 22 years ago, shortly after her granddaughter Chloe was born. Ilacqua said it was hard to find high-quality baby and toddler items locally, so she opened her own store. She travels to New York several times a year to carefully select her inventory by touching fabrics, talking to designers and checking quality. Chloes Closet sells sweaters, shoes, pants, coats, pajamas and other goodies for little boys and girls.
Heidi shop
Women’s clothing
417 E Genesee Street, Fayetteville
A shimmering peace sign, warm lighting and eclectic furnishings create a bohemian vibe at Heidi Boutique in Fayetteville. Owner Heidi Keppeler wants guests to feel comfortable and confident. Visiting her store is like teaming up with a personal shopper who focuses on your individual style. Heidi Boutique specializes in women’s fashion, including tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories. There’s also a line of girls’ t-shirts curated by Keppelers’ nine-year-old daughter. To keep its offerings unique, Keppeler has traveled to California, Costa Rica, Nashville and other locations to purchase items that are not available through traditional retail channels, and its store is the only local distributor of some designer clothing lines. Keppler says Heidi Boutique offers fashionable style while always adding an interesting touch.
Jet black
Women’s clothing
6891 Genesee Street E, Fayetteville
A Syracuse fashion staple for 20 years, Jet Black is known for having an excellent selection of fashion-forward clothing for women. Owner Amanda Harmon notes that the New York Center has neither Saks nor Nordstrom; instead, Jet Black gives customers access to in-person shopping for luxury brands like Mother, LoveShackFancy, The Great, 7 For All Mankind, Theory, Vince, Rag & Bone. Originally located in Armory Square, the store moved to Fayetteville in 2021.
Mr Shop
Men’s clothes
259 West Fayette Street, Syracuse
For high-end menswear, head to Mr. Shop in downtown Syracuse. The store stocks designers like Hugo Boss, Eton, Patrick Assaraf and Carl Gross. With a wide selection of suits, tuxedos, sports jackets and other formal wear, Mr. Shop is a popular place to browse when planning a special occasion. The store’s custom apparel service offers options for virtually every feature of your suit, tuxedo, or sports jacket, including lapels, linings, buttons, pockets, stitching, and monogramming. In addition to formal wear, Mr. Shop offers everyday outfits like sweaters and jeans.
Pride + Joy
Baby and children’s clothing
88 Genesee Street E, Skaneateles
Teach your kids to love their community by shopping at Pride + Joy in Skaneateles. The store is full of items from CNY vendors and sells children’s clothing emblazoned with Upstate New York and Skaneateles. Owner Kathleen Zapata partners with local designers, including Sugarfoot Apparel, Cards by Stacianary, and Cosettes Cards, and offers books by local children’s authors. Although Pride + Joy primarily focuses on baby and toddler clothing, they also offer items for school-aged children. With Patagonia, Petite Plume and other quality brands, the store is a staple of children’s fashion.
Project 214
Men’s clothes
211 Water Street E, Syracuse
When John Massara opened Projex 214 in 2015, he wanted to offer contemporary clothing that fit properly while being versatile enough for busy professionals. Massara says that by coming to the store in downtown Syracuse, customers get something they can’t find online: a fashion experience and advice. Massara is always in store to handle fittings, consult on custom suits and provide styling advice. He prides himself on his honesty and desire to make customers look good.
Raphael Men’s Boutique
Men’s clothes
4316 E Genesee St., Syracuse
For 40 years, Raphaels Mens Shop in Dewitt has brought quality menswear to downtown New York City. Owner Raffaele Madonna offers casual, business and formal wear at the store that combines classic and contemporary looks. He strives to create styles that appeal to all customers, from Gen Z to Gen X and beyond. The boutique offers bespoke suits, designer ties, sweaters, sports coats, jeans, accessories, and more.
culture of the sea
Men’s clothes
11 Jordan Street, Skaneateles
If you are an environmentally conscious shopper, be sure to visit Sea Culture at Skaneateles. Sea Culture is a sustainable menswear brand founded in 2018 by local entrepreneur Daniel Tagliamonte. The brand is sold by retailers across the United States, and Skaneateles’ store offers men’s tops, bottoms, swimwear and accessories made from recycled materials derived from plastic bottles, fishnets peach and throw rugs.
Skaneateles 300
Women’s clothing
2 W Genesee St., Skaneateles
Geraldean Hourigan Lantier, owner of Skaneateles 300, discovered fashion as a child by watching her mother making dresses and suits by hand. Eventually, Lantier branched out into tailoring and designed quirky clothes to sell at local events before working in high-end boutiques. In 2008, she opened Skaneateles 300, where she sells women’s fashion from around the world. She focuses on curating and visual displays that tell customers a story about fashion. From glamorous, shimmering dresses to soft, splurge-worthy cashmere, Skaneateles 300 is a treasure trove for chic treasures.
The shops of Two Twisted Sisters
Clothing for women and children
25 Syracuse Street, Baldwinsville
The Shoppes at Two Twisted Sisters is located in a 150-year-old house in Baldwinsville, with 12 different stores spread throughout the space. Owned by sisters Terri Webb and Barb Twombly, the house has two commercial floors. The first floor has a restaurant and gift shop, and the second floor is filled with small boutiques run by local designers, artisans, and artisans. Browsing through the selection, customers can find accessories, jewelry, and clothing for women and children.
The vagabond kind
Women’s clothing
46 Genesee Street E, Skaneateles
Free spirits rejoice! The Wandering Kind is your one-stop-shop for comfortable, versatile women’s clothing to fit your uninhabited lifestyle. Owner Laura Beth Blair says the store is completely unfashionable. We sell what we think people will want to wear. She tries to come up with interesting and practical clothes that will stay at the front of your wardrobe. With plenty of casual and everyday dresses, The Wandering Kind is a great source for those looking for cute and comfy styles.
