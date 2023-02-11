What to buy in an economic downturn

Ecurie Lauren Nicholls in the boutique’s new jewelry area. It may sound illogical, but jewelry and art sales often tend to increase during tough economic times as people put off more extravagant purchases but still want to indulge, says Lauren Nicholls, owner of Stable, a multi-brand store in Melbourne Albert Park. Nicholls says jewelry in the $500 to $5,000 range, as well as bags under $1,000, are often recession-era alternatives to high jewelry and mainstream designer leather goods. . People are also still shopping for clothes, but they’re looking for investment pieces that also make them feel good, she says, to help explain her decision to set up a fine jewelry space in a renovation of store that ended just before Christmas. For Ilana Moses, founder of Grace Melbourne, which has boutiques in some of Melbourne’s more affluent suburbs, strong sellers include accessories, denim and investment pieces, such as blazers, coats or jewellery. Our customers are generally optimistic about the year ahead, says Moses. Because we bet on the longevity of the things we offer, the value is there… For people who love fashion and who love to dress, our experience tells us that they would rather cut corners on other things before give up, for example, new shoes that they will wear again and again. Rob Ferris, purchasing director at Harrolds, says candles, incense and homewares from fashion brands are selling strongly. He predicts that similar entry-level items will continue to appeal to price-conscious customers who still want a luxury shopping experience (Harrolds just signed on to stock Nikes high-end styles, in the $200 to $300).

Harrolds purchasing director Rob Ferris says sneakers are among the most affordable luxury goods people buy during a downturn. Credit:Scott McNaughton The country is just returning to post-COVID-19 levels [of activity] and we haven’t seen tourism and the return of international students to 2019 levels, but we feel like this year there will be a lot of immigration, he says. The recession that people are talking about, I’m not really worried about our business because we have so many levers to pull and have a wide demographic, but we are aware of our customers and how they might be affected, and we buy [stock] as a result. Yet no one is quite sure how much of the harsh reality facing many households will affect spending, especially in the second half of the year. But the signs are obvious. In December, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that retail sales fell 3.9%, the first drop after 11 consecutive periods of growth (clothing and footwear sales fell 13.1% in the same month). According to global consultancy McKinsey & Companys 2023 Fashion State Report, the fashion industry, excluding the luxury market, will see single-digit growth in the coming year. Luxury brands, whose customers are often less affected by economic downturns, will continue to grow by a slightly larger amount, the report says. Depending on factors such as level of disposable income, some [consumers] postpone or reduce discretionary purchases; others will seek bargains, increasing demand for resale, rental and off-price products, the report says.

Luxury sales are expected to rise further despite the slowdown, according to a McKinsey report. Credit:Getty Abe Levavi, McKinseys partner in Sydney and head of consumer practices, says optimism is down among wealthy Australians. He says his latest consumer sentiment survey showed a negative intention to spend on apparel and accessories, and cosmetics. While net spending intentions have improved since the start of the pandemic, recent inflationary and cost-of-living pressures have turned the tide, he says. On some level, most ordinary people do it hard. Our WhatsApp groups have advice on stretching hair appointments and facials (including the best DIY products), more serious discussions about selling assets or downsizing to one car. Facebook Marketplace and Depop continue to thrive for thrifty fashion commerce. And TikTok is full of videos from Gen Z forecasters such as Melbourne-based Ainsley Coote (@melbgirlambassador) predicting the end of the dopamine band-aid and the return of repetitive dress and the traditional band-aid of the 2000s recession. Coote, 20, said the return of large tote bags was an antidote to the appeal of functionality in miniature bags, such as the Jacquemus Le Chiquito, which have long enjoyed popularity. The biggest bag symbolizes [someone saying], I have things to do, I need to carry my work stuff, Coote told this masthead. Having a mini bag is like I don’t need to carry a lot of stuff because I’m comfortable.

Although most of his peers aren’t landlords and aren’t feeling the pinch of rate hikes directly, Coote, an avid shopper, says many are stung by rising rents and food prices. She says the move from the core of the recession is characterized by everything becoming muted. Flaunting wealth during a recession is something people want to avoid doing. For example, logo mania [is out of favour] … Gucci’s recent show was super low-key. One designer who isn’t upset by all of this is Kit Willow, who founded her brand, KitX, with multi-purpose, high-frequency parts at its heart. She hopes the downturn will inspire budget-conscious consumers to adopt more sustainable, longer-term habits (the Willows KitXchange platform offers pre-loved pieces from its past collections). As the cost of making fashion rises, Willow says fewer and fewer people will be able to afford new clothes. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The cost of raw materials is skyrocketing. Every season there’s an increase, on everything from buttons to care labels to freight. What happens is that it becomes much more expensive to create a blank product, which philosophically was meant to happen, she says. Four Ways to Master Recession Fashion

Invest in a few good pieces: It may seem incongruous to spend more when you have less money, but the idea is that by buying quality clothes, you’ll wear them more, and they’ll last longer. Think a merino wool turtleneck, a sturdy pair of boots in black or taupe, and a pair of straight-leg jeans in a mid-blue wash with no holes or rips (because tears beget tears). Sell ​​your surplus: Unloading your unwanted items can be time-consuming and even expensive once commissions are included, but it’s a convenient and guilt-free way to build up a war chest for new purchases. If you’re short on time, a consignment store can take parts from well-known brands. Loading Do your homework: If you are buying new, subscribe to brand newsletters or cashback and promotion apps to receive information about promotional offers. And use search engine functions to see if you can find the same item for less. Familiarize yourself with the opportunity: Based on street style images from Copenhagen Fashion Week, biker jackets are making a comeback, and they look better pre-worn anyway. Don’t like op-shops? Instead, try premium resale platforms, such as Vestiaire Collective or Poshmark.