Still on the hunt for a dress shirt, Sammy Blais returns to St. Louis

It is common for players to be surprised when traded. But it went way beyond that for Sammy Blais in July 2021 when he was sent to the New York Rangers by the Blues as part of the Pavel Buchnevich trade.

I took it pretty badly, Blais said. It was really hard for me. I won the Cup here and I have a lot of good friends here, so it was really difficult to leave. I’m so happy to be back here now.

After more than 1 season with the Rangers, Blais is back with the Blues as part of the Thursday trade with Vladimir Tarasenko.

When he stepped out on the ice for Friday practice at the Centene Community Ice Center, he was greeted with sticks, a universal sign of respect for hockey from his teammates. When the team gathered around the center ice circle for a stretch at the end of practice, Blais was in the middle of an honorary designation in the hockey world.

After a while, captain Ryan OReilly skated over and tapped Blais in the leg with his stick.

A day after Farewell Vladi was Welcome Back Sammy.

Obviously we were thrilled to have a guy like that back, said teammate Brayden Schenn. It’s a big body, big punches, great skill, lots of skill. Just a guy who walks into your room and always has a smile on his face and lights up the room.

Blais, 26, will be in the lineup Saturday night when the Blues return to play after an 11-day hiatus to face the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center.

He will play on a deadly third line that includes Ivan Barbashev and Noel Acciari. Between the three, they combined for 382 hits this season. Yeah, that’s a lot.

They’re going to play hard,” coach Craig Berube said of the line. They’re going to take the body, it’s their game, and the forecheck. So that should be a good line of identity for us.

Blais was in a mall on Thursday in New York, buying a dress shirt, when he received this text from blues center Robert Thomas: Is it true?

And I thought to myself: What is this? Blais replied

Blais took to Twitter and saw numerous reports that he was returning to St. Louis. Thirty minutes later, Rangers general manager Chris Drury called to inform him of the trade.

As a result, he never completed the shopping trip, he always needed a dress shirt.

I could go today, Blais said with a chuckle from his locker room at Centene.

Blais wore the No. 9 jersey during his previous stint in St. Louis, but that number now belongs to Tyler Pitlick. He wore number 91 with Rangers, but out of respect for Tarasenko, he doesn’t want to wear that number here.

He wanted to wear something with number nine, so he told his former teammate Vince Dunn (now with Seattle) after the trade that he could take the number 29 Dunns jersey as a Blue.

He told me it wouldn’t look good on me, so I decided to go with 79 instead, Blais said with a smile.

Dunn and Blais lived together in the Central West End with the Blues and remain best friends.

About half of the Blues’ current roster consists of former St. Louis teammates; the others are new names and faces, including the player he was traded for by Rangers, Buchnevich.

Lots of new faces, but most of them have been really nice, Blais said. And a lot of guys who were there when I was here. So it’s been pretty easy right now. Hopefully I’ll just come in here and play well.

Blais was limited to 14 games last season with Rangers due to a knee injury and surgery. He had played 40 games this season, but scored zero goals and had nine assists in those 54 games combined. He posted a career-low 9:38 ice time average this season with the Rangers.

Last year was really, really tough mentally and physically for me,” Blais said. Even this year, things didn’t go the way I wanted in New York. Obviously I wanted to have a bit more impact there, but that’s in the past now and it’s a new start for me here.

blue notes

OReilly (foot) and Buchnevich (ankle) practiced again on Friday, and Berube said he expects both players to play against Arizona. OReilly centered a line flanked by Brandon Saad and Buchnevich on Friday.

After missing two games before the All-Star/bye week break, Robert Thomas is back and centers a line flanked by Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.

Defenseman Tyler Tucker, recalled from Springfield, AHL Thursday, practiced with the team on Friday and is expected to play the third pairing with Calle Rosen against Arizona. That would make Robert Bortuzzo a healthy scratch.