Fredrick Douglass was in St. Augustine at one point





Her name was Anna and she financed the release of Frederick Douglass from slavery. A reconstruction of her wedding dress is on display in Saint-Augustin.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. Did you know that Fredrick Douglass, the abolitionist, was at one time in Jacksonville and St. Augustine? Most people know him, but few people know his wife, Anna. She helped make him the man he was. This is the story that Lana Turner and Cassandra Bromfield want to share. Turner is the president of a literary society. Cassandra Bromfield is a fashion designer. Both live in New York. Last year Turner commissioned Bromfield to create a wedding dress like the one Anna wore when she married Frederick Douglass in 1838. “She wore a plum-colored silk fabric dress,” Turner explained. She says it’s one of the few known details about Anna Douglass’ life. Turner knew the dress would help tell Anna’s story. Turner wants people to know more about the woman who made Douglass the man he became. Anna was a free person. Frederick was a slave. She funded Frederick out of slavery. “And often when historians talk about Frederick Douglass, Anna gets a sentence,” Turner said. “She bet her life on freedom. She didn’t know if it was going to happen. He didn’t know it was going to happen.” As we know, Douglass became an orator and author, pushing for the abolition of slavery, and had the ear of Abraham Lincoln. “He couldn’t have been him without her,” Bromfield said. “A lot of people, a lot of educated people really don’t know this woman.” Last September in New York, Turner and his literary society threw a wedding reception for Anna, who never had one. Hundreds of miles south of St. Augustine, Jane Weizmann, who is involved with the Pena Peck House Museum and the Womens Exchange, read an article in The New York Times about the wedding dress. It struck a chord with her because she knew that a block away from the Pena Peck House Musuem, Frederick Douglass gave a speech in 1889. But she had never heard of Anna. So Weizmann and another woman like Women’s Exchange president Becky Cole came up with the idea of ​​connecting the story of Douglass’ visit to St. Augsutian and the story of his wife. The Womens Exchange has a motto, women helping women. So, wanting to share the story of a woman left in the shadows of history, the Women’s Exchange invited Turner and Bromfield to St. Augustine to show off that plum dress and tell Anna’s story. “Like so many powerful men, he had a powerful woman behind him,” Cole said. The Women’s Exchange has partnered with the Lincolnville Museum for a series of Anna Douglass events this weekend. The clothing exhibit is open to the public on Friday, February 10 and Monday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pena Peck House Museum. Speaking of Anna and Frederick Douglass, Weizmann said, “It took both of them and a lot of luck and fantasy to accomplish what this family has accomplished.” And now, a tangible object like a dress can help reveal the fabric that makes up US history. “Anna Murray Douglass is actually the woman in all of us,” Turner said. “That’s what a dress says.” For more information, click here.

