Connect with us

Fashion

Ball Gown Donations Accepted for Princess 4 a Night Event in New Braunfels | Community Alert

 


Every girl dreams of putting on a nice dress and getting all dolled up to attend one of the biggest prom nights of their young lives.

However, not everyone has this possibility.

That’s why, for the past five years, Givin Tree has provided the ultimate prom experience for those who might not have the financial means to achieve it.

We want everyone to go to prom, said Serena Morris, the owner. We don’t want anyone to be unable to have this whole experience.

The dress collector came up with the idea when she was a high school student and attended proms.

Her parents would give her a new dress and accessories for everyone, but when senior year came around, Morris’ parents couldn’t afford a new dress, and she borrowed a dress from friends.

While Morris was able to go to the ball, the situation gave him pause.

I’m sure there are other kids who really want to go to prom, and they can’t afford a dress, Morris said. What do they do if they want to go to prom and they can’t get a dress? So I was like, you know what, I’m going to create this thing, I’m going to collect prom dresses, and contact the schools and let them know I have all these dresses and if you have a kid who needs a prom dress, contact me.

Morris started the closet specializing in formal wear for students by partnering with Saints Peter and Paul, where she hosted her first event, and eventually got help from Communities in Schools.

The year Givin Tree started, Morris was able to host prom dress events here and there, but mostly traveled from school to school to host pop-up events.

What started with a few dresses has grown to hundreds of evening dresses, wedding dresses and other formal wear.

When the clothing collector started the charitable business, she did so with the intention of serving everyone, regardless of gender identity, sexuality and body type.

We don’t discriminate, we can give to anyone who needs anything, whoever wants anything, Morris said. We try to make you feel like a princess for one night.

While the charity closet owner tries to keep a stock of dresses in a variety of colors and sizes, sometimes some of the more popular sizes tend to be chosen.

The majority (of the dresses) are small, so I always collect all year round so I can get more bigger sizes because I want everyone to go, I don’t just want little girls, Morris said.

Given the demand for plus size dresses, Morris desperately needs donations of sizes 12 and up in order to serve as many students as possible.

In addition to dresses, the closet offers men’s clothing and prom accessories such as bags, shoes, and jewelry.

Eventually, Morris wants to expand to a full-service prom experience with hair, makeup, and help paying for prom tickets.

Although Morris has received help from local salons, she wants to start a physical thrift-style store where she can better help students and provide some of these services.

The charity’s next event is Princess 4 a Night, where there will be a selection of dresses for any formal occasion.

Morris is currently accepting clothing donations for the pop-up event, which will be held at the Westside Community Center on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations: Gruene Outpost River Lodge, BarBelles Boutique, Lone Star Pharmacy at Canyon Lake, and Westside Community Center.

For more information, contact Morris at [email protected]

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://herald-zeitung.com/community_alert/prom-dress-donations-being-accepted-for-princess-4-a-night-event-in-new-braunfels/article_1b1a589a-a98a-11ed-bd4d-4b120ff1722f.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: