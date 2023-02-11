Ball Gown Donations Accepted for Princess 4 a Night Event in New Braunfels | Community Alert

Every girl dreams of putting on a nice dress and getting all dolled up to attend one of the biggest prom nights of their young lives.

However, not everyone has this possibility.

That’s why, for the past five years, Givin Tree has provided the ultimate prom experience for those who might not have the financial means to achieve it.

We want everyone to go to prom, said Serena Morris, the owner. We don’t want anyone to be unable to have this whole experience.

The dress collector came up with the idea when she was a high school student and attended proms.

Her parents would give her a new dress and accessories for everyone, but when senior year came around, Morris’ parents couldn’t afford a new dress, and she borrowed a dress from friends.

While Morris was able to go to the ball, the situation gave him pause.

I’m sure there are other kids who really want to go to prom, and they can’t afford a dress, Morris said. What do they do if they want to go to prom and they can’t get a dress? So I was like, you know what, I’m going to create this thing, I’m going to collect prom dresses, and contact the schools and let them know I have all these dresses and if you have a kid who needs a prom dress, contact me.

Morris started the closet specializing in formal wear for students by partnering with Saints Peter and Paul, where she hosted her first event, and eventually got help from Communities in Schools.

The year Givin Tree started, Morris was able to host prom dress events here and there, but mostly traveled from school to school to host pop-up events.

What started with a few dresses has grown to hundreds of evening dresses, wedding dresses and other formal wear.

When the clothing collector started the charitable business, she did so with the intention of serving everyone, regardless of gender identity, sexuality and body type.

We don’t discriminate, we can give to anyone who needs anything, whoever wants anything, Morris said. We try to make you feel like a princess for one night.

While the charity closet owner tries to keep a stock of dresses in a variety of colors and sizes, sometimes some of the more popular sizes tend to be chosen.

The majority (of the dresses) are small, so I always collect all year round so I can get more bigger sizes because I want everyone to go, I don’t just want little girls, Morris said.

Given the demand for plus size dresses, Morris desperately needs donations of sizes 12 and up in order to serve as many students as possible.

In addition to dresses, the closet offers men’s clothing and prom accessories such as bags, shoes, and jewelry.

Eventually, Morris wants to expand to a full-service prom experience with hair, makeup, and help paying for prom tickets.

Although Morris has received help from local salons, she wants to start a physical thrift-style store where she can better help students and provide some of these services.

The charity’s next event is Princess 4 a Night, where there will be a selection of dresses for any formal occasion.

Morris is currently accepting clothing donations for the pop-up event, which will be held at the Westside Community Center on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations: Gruene Outpost River Lodge, BarBelles Boutique, Lone Star Pharmacy at Canyon Lake, and Westside Community Center.

For more information, contact Morris at [email protected]