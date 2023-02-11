Fashion crowd flock to Andre Leon Talley at Christie’s





A glamorous crowd flocked to Christie’s in New York on Thursday during Fashion Week for a reception celebrating the collection of late Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley. The Cut’s editor Lindsay Peoples gave the opening address and the choir from the Abyssinian Baptist Church of Harlem sang for guests – including designer Vera Wang, Zac Posen, Nicky Hilton and Derek Blasberg – saw items such as Talley brand caftans, Louis Vuitton luggage and artwork. Fashion expert and TV personality Bevy Smith told us, “Andre Leon Talley was one of them. If you’re a black person into fashion, even if you didn’t know him, that was a beacon. He was someone you could look up to, look up to and be inspired by. Smith was friends with Talley, who died last year, telling us he had always been supportive of her since she met him ‘when I was a 26-year-old girl in Paris on my first fashion week “. Media personality Bevy Smith recalled how Talley supported her. [YOUR NAME]/BFA.com “He gave me a second-row seat at a Vivienne Westwood show because I was sitting way back,” Smith tells us. “He was such a kind and nurturing spirit to me. I love and miss him desperately, but I’m so happy to see his legacy continue with this incredible auction. Former Vogue editor Edward Barsamian told us, “Without Andre, there would be a shortage of glamour. Andre, in every editorial, in every aspect of his life in general, sought to highlight the fun, the beautiful, the unique. I feel like without him, fashion wouldn’t be where it is – as inclusive, as open, as fabulous. Vera Wang, Mickalene Thomas and Derek Blasberg attended the event. [YOUR NAME]/BFA.com

Al Roker, who was hospitalized in November with blood clots, looked in good spirits as he watched the lots with his wife, Deborah Roberts. "I'm doing well!" he told a guest who asked him how he was feeling. Also spotted were former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, artist Mickalene Thomas, designer Ronny Kobo, Victor Glemaud, Pamela Love and Hannah Bronfman. The Talleys estate is auctioned on February 15. Proceeds will go to Abyssinian Baptist Church and Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham. Al Roker was all smiles at the event with his wife, Deborah Roberts. [YOUR NAME]/BFA.com Page Six exclusively revealed that designer Diane Von Furstenberg helped pay off the late journalist's debts.

