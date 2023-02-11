Becky G Seeks Wedding Dress Inspiration at NYFW Runways – WWD

The front row of Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2023 show at the New York Public Library on Friday night drew the likes of Becky G; Kelsea Ballerini; Lexi Underwood; Kimora Lee Simmons with her daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons; Aliyah Chanelle Scott; Sarita Choudhury, and more.

Becky G was trying out a new style for herself on the show, wearing a miniskirt paired with a matching jacket with bold shoulders.

“A little boyshort like me has just too much body to wear that much fabric, so I was like, it’s gotta be either a little leg or a little top action,” the singer said before the show. . “I’ve grown so much in my fashion journey. I always thought shoulder structures weren’t flattering to me, but I tried this and thought, ‘I’m obsessed.’

The 25-year-old went on to say that her fashion sense continued to evolve as she grew up with her music.

“I feel like with anybody being an artist at heart, anything to do with self-expression, that means a lot to us. For me, I’m so excited to come to the shows to studying and learning,” she reflected. “I think the color and the fabric and the music and the storytelling through these shows evokes so many emotions and that’s where I think my journey in fashion really started to evolve, when I was able to start pulling a lot of strings from the connections that it has.”

Ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Becky G said, like the rest of us, that she was dying to hear the singer’s greatest hits.

“I mean, 13 minutes isn’t enough time. We’ve had so much time without it,” she said. “My favorite is ‘Umbrella’.”

She’s also been hard at work on her next original Mexican album and preparing for her Coachella performance, while trying to find time to plan a wedding.

“I just got engaged, so hopefully I can plan a wedding one day,” she said. As for the dress? “I’m not going to rush this process. I’m going to enjoy all the beautiful designs being thrown at me right now.