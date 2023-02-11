Syracuse Orange Men’s Lacrosse: Offense breaks out in Albany’s 20-7 beating

It was a week behind schedule, but the men’s lacrosse offense came into play in a big way Friday night inside the JMA Dome, where the Syracuse Orange dusted off the Albany Great Danes with a 20-7 victory to improve to 2-0 this season.

The performance was everything we hoped to see from the offense when it opened last season, but it was well worth the wait. Orange controlled this game from start to finish, dominating the Danes in an all-around effort.

Joey Shoulder, similarly, waited an extra week for her actual release party. And he certainly made it count, scoring five goals to lead SU’s attacking barrage. He showed so much versatility in this game, scoring in dodge, off-ball movement, catch-and-shoot and highlight fashion. He was spectacular.

He was not the only one, because Owen Hiltz scored a hat trick and added an assist for four points. Jackson Birtwistle scored three goals on three shots, a few of which were nothing short of exceptional. What else is new for him? Alex Simmons brought his passing stick on the night, providing four assists. Cole Kirst added two goals and an assist, and Cook Griffon also has a rocket of a goal and an assist. Carter Rice had two goals in transition to round out players with multi-point games.

It was just a sharper, cleaner display of this young offense, who displayed much better flow and pace with each other. They limited their turnovers to 11 and went a perfect 25-for-25 in clear play, which was especially good to see after last week’s debacle. They also turned off the lights, scoring 20 out of 43 (.465).

The defense had another strong performance for the second straight game at the start of the season. They have now surrendered an outstanding 12 goals in two games. They were really strong in the half-courts, forcing Albany into long possessions, losing chances and generally making them feel uncomfortable all night.

will score was once again excellent between the pipes. He finished with 14 saves while allowing just seven goals, a .667 save percentage. The dude is just on fire to start the season. You simply can’t start your SU career any better than Will Mark.

Closed now had a good day overall, getting the better of Albany’s FOGOs and winning 17 of 29 restarts (.586). There were periods when he struggled, especially in the first half, but he dominated the second half to end with a great day.

Finally, the man-up and man-down units both had great days. The Oranges’ EMO was such a weakness last year, but they’ve got off to a great start this season. They were 4-5 on the night, while the ground unit held Albany 2-6 on their chances.

This game was exactly the kind of improvement between game one and game two that you would want any team to show. You just like to see it.

Orange didn’t wait in this one after the slow start last week. They scored their opener just 35 seconds away on a fine pass from Owen Hiltz to Jackson Birtwistle, who finished with an even better shot that hit the net for his second goal minutes later.

After a Cole Kirst dodge goal, Spallina came up the board with back-to-back goals to give SU a 5-1 lead late in the first.

Carter Rice came on the board just 10 seconds into the second quarter. After a few goals from Albany, Spallina scored a scoring goal as he dived between two defenders, taking an overhand shot as he dived towards goal (see below):

Luc Rhoa scored the first goal of his career on an absolute laser beam shot, followed by a quick goal from Owen Hiltz, and Cuse took a 9-4 halftime lead after a solid first 30 minutes.

If the first half was solid, the second half was exceptional. The third quarter was an absolute goalscoring fest, as the two teams combined for 10 goals, SU scoring seven. Spallina earned his fourth out in front of goal thanks to a fine pass from Griffin Cook.

After Jackson Birtwistle scored a magnificent backhand goal in the top corner to put SU 13-6 halfway through the third, Scott Marr was handed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for arguing after the referees made a dubious reversal call. Spallina and Hiltz paid it off with back-to-back goals 10 seconds apart in the ensuing man-up, which gave Cuse their biggest lead of the night up to that point, 15-7.

Orange went on to score five more unanswered goals, including first-season goals for Griffin Cook and Blake Erlbeckand early career goals for Michael Leo And Carter Kempney.

The rout began late in the third quarter, as Syracuse turned this game into a near-football final scoreline. The 13-goal win is the biggest in series history.

Gary Walk and the boys will be back in action in less than 48 hours, when they take to the field at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for the second half of their two-weekend. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.