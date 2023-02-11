Tribute to George Clooney and the return of menswear New York Daily News

With the opening this week of Pappas Taverna on MacDougal Street, Stratis Morfogen is following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

Morfogens’ grandfather opened the original Pappas on W. 14th St. in 1910. Before it closed in 1974, it was home to regulars as varied as Jackie Robinson and Arthur Miller.

It was the city’s first Greek restaurant, said Morfogen, which owns Brooklyn Chop House and 160 Brooklyn Dumpling Shop franchises.

His partner in the new Pappas, with 220 seats and a 9ft wood oven, is Todd English, whose hospitality empire includes olives and figs.

Stratis Morfogen of Brooklyn Chop House at the Blue Moon Burger Bash at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 86 on October 14, 2021. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Morfogen initially tried to bring his chef brother Nick to LA to run the kitchen, but Nick said I wouldn’t move to New York.

So Morfogen contacted English. I told him, your talent is great, and I need you to come back and be an artist. And the English accepted.

Perhaps Pappas will inspire a sequel to Morfogens memoir Be a Disruptor, which tells how when he had Rouge nightclub he hijacked Madonna, who wore a Yankees baseball cap, and Tupac Shakur, who wore gold chains.

With people like Henry Kissinger inside, Morfogen said he told his door people, if they’re not black tie and they’re not on the roster, they don’t come in. .

Called to the front, Morfogen looked down at the underclothed couple. I said, no way. I did not recognize them.

****

As if former President Donald Trump didn’t have enough to worry about, one of his most feared biographers has moved into a West Palm Beach loft just minutes from Mar-a-Lago.

Harry Hurt III, author of Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, was kicked out of the nearby Trump International golf course by Trump himself in December 2016.

Author Harry Hurt at his book launch party at Club Macanudo of New York on September 30, 2008 in New York City. (Jason Kempin/WireImage)

According to Hurts’ account, Hurt approached Trump on the driving range to respectfully congratulate him on his election to the presidency, only to be met with a blasphemous rant about his book.

You were tough on me, Harry, some of what you wrote, Trump would have said. I think it’s inappropriate for you to play here.

At the time, Hurt was a guest of the late billionaire industrialist and philanthropist David H. Koch, a longtime golf partner, who chose to leave with Hurt and play at another golf course.

Former President Donald Trump selects a club during the LIV Golf Team Championship ProAm at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Doral, Florida. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Hurt told friends he was writing a nonfiction book about a doomed romance set in his old haunts of the Hamptons, Miami Beach and Palm Beach, with the working title Love & Money.

The cast of characters would include Trump, Koch, a Russian spy, and all manner of other bold-faced prostitutes and slicers who may or may not be named later.

****

Richard Kind is such a good friend of George Clooney that he refuses to recount how Clooney once pranked him by defecating in his cat’s litter box.

A character actor known for Mad About You, Spin City and Curb Your Enthusiasm was asked about the fake feline on The SDR Show podcast.

I never tell the story of the cat, Kind refused. George says it better than anyone.

When they shared the room, Kinds’ cat was constipated, so Clooney decided to play a scatological scam on Kind and started entering the box. So there were large deposits that Richard thought were dumped by his healthy cat.

George Clooney (left) and Richard Kind in 2006. (KMazur/WireImage)

When Clooney was honored at the Kennedy Center, his wife Amal worriedly asked Kind: You’re not telling the story of the cat box, are you? He assured her he wouldn’t, but Matt Damon did.

Damon noted past winners include Cary Grant, Henry Fonda, Paul Newman and Gregory Peck.

And then I think of George, said Damon, a man who defecated in Richard Kinds’ kitty litter as a joke. But wait, there’s more.

Damon went on to say how much the President loves their films.

The laughter didn’t infer the love directed at Clooney.

****

Brick and mortar is back. Men’s fashion too. I went to a party this week that proved it.

At Houston and Wooster, they said Ciao Bella at Jack Menash’s new Sartoria Salon.

An opera singer was chirping Puccini. A jazz saxophonist came by.

Sewing salon (Petro Onysko)

Fashion Group International president Maryanne Grisz brought her board along with designers Frederick Anderson, Loris Diran and Carlos Campos.

Fern Mallis, Chris Lavish, Katya Tolstova and Olga Ferrara also rubbed shoulders with cashmere.

PBS filmmaker Neil Rosen parked right out front and gave the spot, Five apples. And my scale only goes to four so that’s fine.

Emcee Bill McCuddy joked: My costume is Banana Republic ready, so I desperately need this place.

Sewing salon (Petro Onysko)

Menashe told me that the end of the pandemic is good for fashion. Men want to look good again. And they don’t want to buy from a website or a catalog. They want to see and feel the fabrics. The party proved that people want to party. Supposed to end at nine, it went much later.

You know it’s a good party when you have to kick people out, Menashe spat. You could say he ran very late.

****

Tire Nichols, the FedEx employee beaten to death by police in Memphis, Tennessee, will not be forgotten.

Contributions are flowing into a $1.4 million memorial fund that will pay the family’s mental health and legal bills.

Nichols, an avid skateboarder, will have a skatepark built in his honor in his hometown with the help of skateboarding champion, Tony Hawk.

In New York, Guy Stanley Philoche created a portrait of Tyr on his skateboard to give to the Nichols family with the help of Reverend Al Sharpton.

Nichols tire (AP)

The painting is part of the Philoches Give Us Our Flowers series which also includes Muhammad Ali, ballerina Misty Copeland and singer Nina Simone.

Philoche said, I painted him as he should be remembered: full of life and living with joy doing what he loved the most: skateboarding.

****

Suzanne Somers, who starred in American Graffiti with Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams, paid tribute to the fallen star, telling me:

It’s hard to believe that my dynamic friend won’t be here anymore. It’s so unexpected. I didn’t know she was sick.

Somers, whose Threes Company aired Tuesday nights on ABC after Laverne & Shirley, said: We had a great time together.

****

Interior designer Campion Platt, who has worked with Meg Ryan, Al Pacino and Roger Waters, has teamed up with cutting-edge brand Mirrors Collective to create a capsule collection of reflective abstract pieces.

Platt, who has been included in Architectural Digests AD 100 as well as New York Magazines The Citys 100 Best Architects and Decorators lists, will preview the collection Feb. 27 at Iris Dankners Holiday House in Palm Beach, which benefits the Foundation breast cancer research.