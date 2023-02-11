Hedi Slimanes Céline: what comes after Y2K fashion?

PARIS Catherine Deneuve loves Pete Doherty’s dog, that’s news. Hedi Slimane loves skinny pants that aren’t.

But as our culture’s obsession with thin bodies intensifies and fashion searches for where to go after the late 90’s final seasons and year 2000 obsession, I can’t help but to ask myself: is the slim silhouette championed by the creative director of Célines ready to achieve a new relevance? ?

December’s Slimanes womenswear show in Los Angeles had suggested that since the designer could still lead the fashion agenda, 2005 was back. With tiny pants and big handbags, slippers, ties and sequins, Céline pleaded for the return of indie sleaze.

During the menswear suite shows at the iconic Paris club on Friday, Slimane continued to plead this cause by drawing on the codes of his golden years at Dior Homme from 2000 to 2007, where his signature ultra-skinny trousers with flared pegs had helped transform the heritage home. into a leader in menswear.

Since then, Slimane has rarely stopped beating the drum for slim figures, particularly in the area of ​​menswear where his approach is most uncompromising. The kitschy 2000s time capsules seen on its LA womenswear show contrasted with previous seasons which explored new aesthetic horizons, from neo-bourgeois Parisian wardrobe to fashion-inspired remixes of athleisure and prep. Gen Z.

Celines Paris’ menswear collection, however, hardly deviated from recent seasons.

The return of his Dior-era flared skinny pants (this time in leather) was interspersed with recurring themes like pinstripe suits, dazzling bombers and bandleader coats.

Céline Fall/Winter 2023 look 1. (Digital)

Yet Slimane captured the attention of guests by contextualizing the garments in an immersive rock experience celebrating a genre that has largely gone unfashionable of late. The youngsters of the Parisian techno club scene, descendants of parent company LVMH (controlled by the richest family in the world), Jane Birkin and Deneuve came up against the glitz of London rock. Performances by The Murder Capital and The Libertines posed the question of whether rock was really as dead as the fashion industries embracing electronic and rap groups like Arca, Skepta, Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar would have you believe.

For my part, I found myself bellowing the White Stripes in my kitchen a few days before without explanation, having not thought of Jack White or the jagged, greasy haircuts of his devotees for years. Maybe there’s something in the air. Other curious (if a bit lost) parts of the fashion circuit lingered around the aftershow with open eyes and ears, perhaps investigating this same question.

And Céline’s recent commercial success, LVMH, confirmed in January that the brand had crossed the threshold of 2 billion euros in annual turnover, which means that Slimane has a substantial marketing budget to continue doing advance the idea.

Back to what I was saying about skinny bodies: even if the indie-rock moment that surrounded early 2000s fashion is coming back into the air, it’s unclear what fashion codes would look like. era on the inflated Crossfit bodies of the millennial or would adapt to lifestyles. post-pandemic consumers who are used to spending unprecedented hours in their baggy sheaths bouncing between home, the gym and coworking cafes.

Just as fashion companies have had to pressure customers for years to ditch skinny jeans, I imagine most customers today won’t give up their oversized silhouettes without a fight.

But runway fashion is so often about showing us something we’re not quite ready for, and the past few months have also seen an undeniable (if deplorable) exaltation of all things thin. From Kim Kardashian bragging about her pre-Met Gala diet, to the incessant talk about weight loss injections and facial slimming procedures on TikTok and The cupa hoped-for shift towards body positivity and self-acceptance at any size appears to have stalled.

It’s hard to say if the days of rock music and skinny jeans are truly back, but there’s something in the air.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who together hold a minority stake in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder documentation guaranteeing BoF full editorial independence.