UNC men’s lacrosse tops Mercer in season opener, 25-3





North Carolina men’s lacrosse started its 2023 season in spectacular fashion, winning 25-3 against the Mercer Bears at friendly Dorrance Field. What happened? The Tar Heels started slow, scoring their first goal five minutes into the game through senior Lance Tillman. They would add two more to end the first period with a 3-0 lead over the Bears. From there, it was an offensive explosion for the home side, who scored 13 goals in the second quarter to take a 16-1 lead at the intermission break. From there, UNC continued to dominate, adding four more goals in the third period and five more in the fourth to earn a 25-3 win to start the year. The 25 goals were more than they scored in any game last year. Their 22-point margin of victory was the largest in Division 1 men’s lacrosse in the first week of the season. Who stood out? The transfer of Bryant grad Logan McGovern paved the way for a balanced offensive offense for the Tar Heels, as he put up seven points in the first half. Six other UNC players added multiple goals, including Tillman and second Antonio DeMarco. McGovern was a popular offseason acquisition from Bryant, where he set their school record for assists in a season. Tillman is looking to build on a season where he scored 21 goals. Preseason All-American Connor Maher also had a solid game to help North Carolina’s effort. The graduate defensive midfielder had one goal, one assist and was very effective in confrontations throughout the game. He helped anchor a Tar Heel defensive effort that didn’t allow a single goal in the first or final 15 minutes of the game. Parker Junod, Connor Panebianco and Ashton Wood added the only goals for the Bears, who lost their opener to Bucknell before this game. When was it decided? Head coach Joe Breschi was able to use a wide variety of reserves during the game thanks to the big lead that allowed freshman forward James Matan to score his first career goals. Sophomore Ryan Levy also played a key role in the Tar Heels attack in the second half, as he scored two goals and an assist, all in the final twelve minutes of action. Freshman defensive midfielder Leif Hagerup also came on the board after just 40 seconds into the final period. Why is it important? The win sets the Tar Heels up well for a tough first game of the season. Three straight road games with Johns Hopkins, Ohio State and Syracuse are all on the schedule for UNC over the next two weeks, which will look to improve on its 19th-place finish in the initial 2023 Inside Lacrosses poll. Johns Hopkins is a team that finished directly behind the Tar Heels in last year’s RPI rankings, so having to face them on Tuesday night in Maryland will be an indispensable challenge. Still, starting the season with a dominating victory over Mercer and providing playing opportunities for a large number of Tar Heels reserves is not a problem at all. When do they play next? Next, the Tar Heels will play the aforementioned game at Johns Hopkins on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU and available on the ESPN app. @emorylyda41 @dthsports | [email protected] To get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning, sign up for our email newsletters.

