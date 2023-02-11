Rodarte, Collina Strada, etc.

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images, courtesy of Fform

We don’t have San Simeon or Xanadu in New York, but we do have the Williamsburgh Savings Bank, a Beaux-Arts temple to wealth at the foot of the Williamsburg Bridge. This is where Kate and Laura Mulleavy staged their Rodarte show on Friday, the first big show of the fall ready-to-wear season. Beneath the dome, and with plenty of dark, dim lighting for the atmosphere, the Mulleavys set up a series of banquet tables laden with food, except the cakes and other details were all covered in silver paint and glitter, a obvious nod to Tinseltown. The sisters, of course, come from Southern California.

The glittering setup and general creepiness made me think of the banquet scene at lack, David Fincher’s 2020 film about the making of Citizen Kane, when Gary Oldham, as screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, throws a party of swells and moochers at Hearst Castle. What struck me most as the models paraded in their black dresses and glamorous silver metallic fringed coats is that the Mulleavys are truly aware of the sparks of light that great black and white movies can produce, either directly Jean Harlow’s blonde hair, or example or through a reflection. It’s the kind of artifice that in turn produces intrigue and mystery, a feeling that all is not as nice and pretty as it appears on the surface.

The Mulleavys said the collection started last April when they asked their mother, an artist, to draw her notion of fairies, and then things evolved into a gothic fairy tale. Hence the predominance of black, the long dripping sleeves of Morticia Addams, the heavy make-up, and the odd but satisfying allusions to mid-19th-century upper-class adornment, including a stovepipe hat, ruffled beanies and lace coats. Most of the clothes, the best of them, were in the mood of the 1930s, even a touch of boyishness from the 1920s (beaded fringes) and the parallel era of sexual liberation, the 1960s (two sets of hand-beaded trousers with mint green and lilac tunics). The original fairy designs appeared as enlarged prints on flowing silk dresses. These were wonderfully dreamy, not to say distinctive.

Compared to other Rodarte collections, one recent based on ballet, another that had quirky mushroom prints (again, mom’s work), this was probably harder to swallow. But personally, I like Mulleavys best when they find a wormhole and dive in. This kind of total immersion is relatively rare in fashion. The stills from the film and the sparkles of light were a bonus.

Hillary Taymour called her latest collection Collina Strada Please Dont Eat My Friends. Given the cannibalistic nature of fashion, which friends exactly was she talking about? I’ve already seen two versions of the very cropped black jacket and low-cut trousers that Sarah Burton showed off in October on the Alexander McQueen catwalk, itself a revival of a McQueen style from the late 90s. Friday evening, Prabal Gurung showed off a similar look, dressed in gold fringe. What are fashion friends for?

Taymour actually meant wild and domesticated animals. As we sat in the old bank building in Williamsburg earlier that afternoon, Taymour’s makeup artists attached reptile ears, snouts, duckbills and fins to the models’ heads. Vans sneakers were painted with hairy paws and hooves. At least one model had a tail.

Talk about embracing a trend. Designers have been inexplicably obsessed with animals lately. Think of the giant wooden beasts at Chanel couture last month, the heads at Schiaparelli. As a result, Taymours’ concept seemed tame. Still, the collection itself was strong, especially the ultra-cool plaid cargo pants with a skirt flap at the waist; free-form, open-gauge knit tops and mini-dresses (as if pulled from a box of Silly String); and unsold velvet dresses.

Ahead of his show, Gurung said his mother had encouraged him for years to do a silent retreat, which he finally did for ten days in late 2022. It was difficult, he said, adding that the Nevertheless, the experience had restored a certain balance. his life. It also left him feeling that he should stick to his own course in fashion, which is a mix of busy embellishments and classic couture, as well as Eastern and Western cultures. In front of a long row of costumed clients, he more or less maintained this balance with dresses with graphic prints evoking sections of a butterfly’s wing, sharp suits with sexy pieces (a pretty white satin coat dress with a train ), and a large dose of traditionally oriental colors, such as saffron and vermilion.

More and more, bold juxtapositions of styles or colors are what passes for good design. In fact, that’s what Jil Sanders designers Luke and Lucie Meier attempted to do last season by mixing glamor into workwear and other elemental shapes. But this approach has been really undermined.

For me, the real sense of mystery in clothing comes not from references or clashes of texture or quirky trimmings, but rather from the way a garment is cut. Pattern making. You don’t really understand, as designer Paul Helbers said, referring to why a simple dress has a certain shape and a jacket falls in a particular way. Helbers, who previously worked for Martin Margiela and with Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton, is the quiet genius behind Fforme, which he co-founded with Laura Vazquez, who spent many years at Jil Sander, and investor Nina Khosla.

Fforme is now in its third season and its designs have caught the eye of a number of top retailers including 180 the Store in Tribeca and Tomorrowland in Japan. For fashion purists or nerds, as Helbers lightly puts it, the clothes obviously fill a void for the kind of minimalist design that Sander once represented. But, frankly, that description doesn’t do the shape justice. Each style in the relatively small and focused line does something distinctive for the body. Helbers, half-jokingly, calls some of his styles soft Greek, meaning they have an abstract shape that makes them fall softly on the body. For example, a black top has a built-in panel that drapes subtly in front. A cropped black wool jacket has a series of darts along the inside back hem, creating a bit of volume, and a martingale to finish the effect. Helbers used the same dart technique for the elasticated waistband of brown leather pants. Forty darts create the shape and, in a way, become a detail.

Helbers brought the same craftsmanship and consideration to the first Fforme down jackets: made from high-quality recycled nylon, they are rounded at the cuffs, hem and shoulders for an elegant and subtle 3D effect.

I could go completely nerdy and talk about piped seams and 18-gauge silk and a super-thin ribbed merino sweater, as comfortable as a sweatshirt, that takes hours to roll out of its knitting machine somewhere in Italy , but I will spare you. You don’t really care what goes into the sauce. Knowing would spoil the fun and mystery of what brain and hands can conjure up together. For now, partner brands are doing small one-on-one presentations. I just hope they bring their deliciously underrated sensory form to the runway one day soon. It will be quite a shock.