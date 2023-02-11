The dolphins take down the blue devils on their own ground

Next game: Marist 02/18/2023 | 12:00 p.m. February 18 (Saturday) / 12:00 p.m. Marist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The Jacksonville men’s lacrosse team defeated the number eight Duke Blue Devils in thrilling fashion on Saturday.

GOALS – Jack Taylor ; Brandon Galloway (3)

ASSISTANCE – Jacob Greiner ; Jackson Intrieri (2)

NUMBERS CAUSES – Zack Deaken (3)

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

In what was one of the most anticipated men’s lacrosse games of the week, Jacksonville (1-1) and Duke (2-1) lived up to the hype. The Dolphins got a goal from Brandon Galloway just over a minute into the match, and Brennan O’Neill responded just 40 seconds later to tie up the contest. JU turned up the pressure and used a hat-trick in the first quarter of Brandon Galloway and another goal Reid Smith to lead 4-2 in the second quarter.

Duke roared in the second quarter with seven unanswered goals and appeared to part ways with the Dolphins before the break. Jack Taylor scored the last goal of the half for his first career goal and ended the run for the Blue Devils. At halftime, Jacksonville trailed 9-5.

The Dolphins needed a spark, and the fuse was lit right out of the gate to start the third quarter. Nathan Kapp won the faceoff against Jake Naso and ran to the center of the field and fired a shot into the back of the net just 10 seconds into the quarter, and JU was gone and running in the second half. O’Neill scored another Blue Devils goal in response with just over 12 minutes left in the quarter, but from there it was all Jacksonville.

JU scored the next six goals to eliminate the four-goal deficit, and suddenly led by two. The Jacksonville bench and the cheers from the fans intensified, and while the Millicans saved eight shots in the third quarter alone, all the momentum was going in the direction of the Dolphins. Jack Taylor again found the net twice more to record his first collegiate hat-trick, and a pair of goals from Bryce Wojnovich gave JU its first lead since the first quarter. Eighth-placed Blue Devils wouldn’t go easy and reacted when Dyson Williams found the back of the net with just under a minute to play. Jacksonville held a one-goal advantage going into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, Jacksonville had all the momentum as the game went full 360. With 12:54 to play, Ethan Lamond fired a shot as he fell to the ground in front of the Duke goaltender and put the Dolphins back by two. Williams answered for Duke again, but JU’s strong defense, led by a 13 save night by Millican, proved too much to overcome as Jacksonville took the win.

COACH COMMENTS

“Today was a really important time for our guys to respond to the adversity of the past week,” the head coach said. Jean Galloway after the upset victory. “We knew we might be outdone in some areas, but we felt we had something to prove today. These games against opponents like Duke often provide a chance for individuals to start building their legacies. We need to continue to invest in our growth mindset, and invest in the guys on this team who show up for work every day.”

“The biggest development of the week was our white team (of scouts),” Galloway continued during the week of preparation leading up to the contest with Duke. “Directed by Ryan Della Rocco Max Silva, Quentin Pellegrino and may and Curtis Godard , this group of guys is the reason we had success today. They kicked our ass all week and set us up for success.”

“Duke will be there at the end of May,” Galloway said of his opponent. “This game will give us confidence to stay the course and prepare for a very talented Marist team next Saturday.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Brandon Galloway currently has as many appearances for the Green and Whites (2) as hattricks for the team (2).

by Jack Taylor The goals were the first of his career and came in the form of a hat-trick.

Kapp, the face-off specialist, scored his fourth career goal.

JU forced 16 turnovers on Duke’s offense.

FOLLOWING

The Dolphins continue their three-game home run to start the season next Saturday, when they host Marist at 12 p.m. at Rock Stadium.