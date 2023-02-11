The BRITs 2023 red carpet is in the service of fashion: all the looks of Leigh-Anne Pinnock…





All the hottest looks from the BRITs 2023 red carpets.



Photo: Getty/Alamy





By Capital FM @CapitalOfficial An array of celebrities closed the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards, from Mimi Webb and Maya Jama to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, FLO and Harry Styles. The 2023 BRITs were filled with fashion services from Britain’s biggest music stars. With huge names performing on the night, from Harry Styles to Stormzy and Lizzo, it’s no surprise that the red carpet looks are just as impressive as the lineup of performers at The O2. Let’s take a look at some of the best dressed stars at the Brit Awards with Mastercard, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama at FLO, S Club Girls 7, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles. BRIT Awards 2023: the full list of nominees and winners Here’s who will perform and host at the BRIT Awards Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp was more suave than ever on the red carpet Roman Kemp at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

Maya Jama was queen of the red carpet with her black ensemble Maya Jama at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

Eliza Rose is the ultimate fashionista at the BRITs 2023 Eliza Rose at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

Zara McDermott was a scintillating dream at the BRITs Zara McDermott at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Amelia Dimoldenberg brought the splash of color to the red carpet Amelia Dimoldenberg at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

S Club girls 7 Tina, Rachel and Jo were serving lewd S Club 7 at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Kamille was a vision in satin on the red carpet Kamille at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

FLO had jaws dropping at the BRITs FLO at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Rina Sawayama was the definition of fashion with her red carpet look Rina Sawayama at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock wowed us all with her orange ensemble Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the BRITs 2023.



Photo: Aliyah

Mimi Webb brought back ‘diamonds are forever’ with her chic look Mimi Webb at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Lewis Capaldi strutted down the red carpet Lewis Capaldi at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

Harry Styles arrived at the BRITs with the dappest costume we’ve ever seen Harry Styles at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Host Mo Gilligan looked lively in her purple suit Mo Gilligan at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

Jessie J looked as bright as ever in her red ensemble as she showed off her baby bump Jessie J at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

MNEK stunned in pink on the red carpet MNEK at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Sam Ryder wore the suit of all suits to the BRITs Sam Ryder at Brits 2023.



Image: Getty

Ellie Goulding brought chic to the red carpet Ellie Goulding at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

Stormzy wowed us all with her red carpet look Stormzy at the BRITs 2023.



Image: Getty

