The BRITs 2023 red carpet is in the service of fashion: all the looks of Leigh-Anne Pinnock…

February 11, 2023, 7:10 p.m. | Updated: February 11, 2023, 7:38 PM

All the hottest looks from the BRITs 2023 red carpets

Photo: Getty/Alamy


An array of celebrities closed the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards, from Mimi Webb and Maya Jama to Leigh-Anne Pinnock, FLO and Harry Styles.

The 2023 BRITs were filled with fashion services from Britain’s biggest music stars.

With huge names performing on the night, from Harry Styles to Stormzy and Lizzo, it’s no surprise that the red carpet looks are just as impressive as the lineup of performers at The O2.

Let’s take a look at some of the best dressed stars at the Brit Awards with Mastercard, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Maya Jama at FLO, S Club Girls 7, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

  1. Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp was more suave than ever on the red carpet

    Roman Kemp at Brits 2023

    Roman Kemp at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  2. Maya Jama was queen of the red carpet with her black ensemble

    Maya Jama at Brits 2023

    Maya Jama at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  3. Eliza Rose is the ultimate fashionista at the BRITs 2023

    Eliza Rose at Brits 2023

    Eliza Rose at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  4. Zara McDermott was a scintillating dream at the BRITs

    Zara McDermott at the BRITs 2023

    Zara McDermott at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  5. Amelia Dimoldenberg brought the splash of color to the red carpet

    Amelia Dimoldenberg at the BRITs 2023

    Amelia Dimoldenberg at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  6. S Club girls 7 Tina, Rachel and Jo were serving lewd

    S Club 7 at the BRITs 2023

    S Club 7 at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  7. Kamille was a vision in satin on the red carpet

    Kamille at the BRITs 2023

    Kamille at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  8. FLO had jaws dropping at the BRITs

    FLO at the BRITs 2023

    FLO at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  9. Rina Sawayama was the definition of fashion with her red carpet look

    Rina Sawayama at the BRITs 2023

    Rina Sawayama at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  10. Leigh-Anne Pinnock wowed us all with her orange ensemble

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the BRITs 2023

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the BRITs 2023.

    Photo: Aliyah


  11. Mimi Webb brought back ‘diamonds are forever’ with her chic look

    Mimi Webb at the BRITs 2023

    Mimi Webb at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  12. Lewis Capaldi strutted down the red carpet

    Lewis Capaldi at Brits 2023

    Lewis Capaldi at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  13. Harry Styles arrived at the BRITs with the dappest costume we’ve ever seen

    Harry Styles at Brits 2023

    Harry Styles at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  14. Host Mo Gilligan looked lively in her purple suit

    Mo Gilligan at Brits 2023

    Mo Gilligan at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  15. Jessie J looked as bright as ever in her red ensemble as she showed off her baby bump

    Jessie J at Brits 2023

    Jessie J at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  16. MNEK stunned in pink on the red carpet

    MNEK at the BRITs 2023

    MNEK at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  17. Sam Ryder wore the suit of all suits to the BRITs

    Sam Ryder at Brits 2023

    Sam Ryder at Brits 2023.

    Image: Getty


  18. Ellie Goulding brought chic to the red carpet

    Ellie Goulding at the BRITs 2023

    Ellie Goulding at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


  19. Stormzy wowed us all with her red carpet look

    Stormzy at the BRITs 2023

    Stormzy at the BRITs 2023.

    Image: Getty


