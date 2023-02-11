Collina Strada opens New York Fashion Week with animal transformations





What about the animal world and fashion? Ever since humans began wearing skins, the two have been interconnected, with flora and fauna being used as a source of creativity, comfort, exploitation and politics. The results are sometimes beautiful, sometimes horrifying, sometimes controversial. (Two weeks ago, at the couture shows in Paris, Schiaparelli sparked a firestorm when designer Daniel Roseberry put a realistic lion’s head on a dress that made some people think of Great White Hunter.) But On Friday, as the New York runways got underway, Collina Strada unveiled a collection that suggested the relationship could be something else entirely. Amusing! Kind of cleverly absurd. Titled Please Dont Eat My Friends and held in the still-under-construction House of Cannabis in SoHo, it was an alright trip, featuring designer Hillary Taymours’ (yes) many friends of all ages, sizes and physical abilities, se strutting the track in a room painted in ocher green. Or only partially strut. The rest of the time, they crawled, hopped, pranced, sniffed the audience, and otherwise gave in to their inner animals, all while wearing deer ears, pig muzzles, dog heads, toucans beaks, and other prosthetics. assorted creatures. created by makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. In addition to critter accessories, white Vans with clogs printed on the uppers, ponytails made from skeins of recycled yarn, prints that resembled fur and wildflower pastures and appendages of shoulder that looked like horns. The color palette was like My Little Pony on acid. The soundtrack involved barking and roaring.

Kathleen Engman, mother of Collinas art director Charlie Engman, wore a sequin quilted bed jacket over a corset over a t-shirt with a long paw print skirt that made Collina’s classic cargo pants look like had the seams split (into a sort of DIY denim skirt) and lizard spikes on her bald head. One model wore Powie, Ms Taymours’ real-life dog, under one arm and wore a matching Powie print t-shirt over a sheer puff-sleeved shirt, like a hipper version of a bib. At the end, actor Tommy Dorfman appeared as the bride with bunny ears and a white satin ball gown, jumping around. The aim, Ms. Taymour wrote in her show notes, was to emphasize the idea that it was all in the same boat.

For a while now, she has swapped anthropomorphism for animorphism: she has built her brand on an eco-responsible basis, using mostly biodegradable, unsold, organic or recycled materials. In early 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she released a video in collaboration with Animorphs artist David Mattingly who transformed his models into their wilder selves. But rather than nagging or preaching her stance, Ms Taymour made her expression look almost drastically ridiculous, so it’s impossible not to smile. (She once made a video game, Hill Earth, which featured figures running across a collapsing wand bridge. A baguette bridge!) She’s like the Mary Poppins of sustainability, except instead of sugar, she doses everyone with a dollop of something a little more mind-altering.

Once upon a time, it all put Ms. Taymour on the fringes of fashion week, a crackpot from the lawyer set sticking her principles into cargo pants. Gradually, however, the rest of the world came around to his point of view. Her work has been included in the Mets In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit, and Kim Petras wore Collina Strada to the Met Gala in September 2021. In addition to Vans, Ms. Taymour has collaborated with Levis and Melissa, a Brazilian shoe company; she was also considered for a big brand creative direction. In part, that’s because she’s doing all of the above in the form of increasingly refined clothing, plundering the romance of the story (trains and peplums and bloomers and capes) and filtering it through a lens of hipster thrift store. Technically and philosophically, she knows what she is doing. Buried amid this season’s barnyard mayhem were a mighty plaid trench coat with small, narrow shoulders, a bronze satin bias-cut dress with an impossibly deep spine-framing cowl, and a faux leather trouser suit. satin with floral patterns at the hem of the jacket and pants. They would bring character and a bit of good-humored morality (pun intended) to any conference room or cocktail party. As one T-shirt said: Woof.

