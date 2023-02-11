Fashion
The powerful symbolism of a Creole skirt
GE sends me a Daumier print of a Parisian with a huge bell-shaped skirt that catches the falling snow.
GE asks if this fashion has really been worn. Why this figure? What does the figure of the hourglass symbolize? What made the skirt so big? What was happening on the date of this Daumier print in the world of Parisiennes (1860s)?
This is the 1850-1870 era of the Second Republic in France, after the abdication of the Bourbon Royal Louis Philippe in 1848. Les Misérables, a novel by Victor Hugo, takes place at the very beginning of the July Monarchy (1830-1848 ).
In 1848, Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte was elected president by male vote. All men, owners or not, were allowed to vote. Subsequently, the Second Empire was established by plebiscite on December 2, 1852, when Prince-President Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte officially became Napoleon III, Emperor of the French.
As president, he was a conservative Catholic, whose policies belied his stated belief in the values of revolution (1790s). He wanted stability, tradition and nationalism in his rule. In light of this, French Republicans wanted government aid for jobs, bread, and rights.
In the nation that established human rights (1789), women, in particular, had few civil rights. Under the Napoleonic code (1804), women were forbidden to enter into legal contracts. Wives could not engage in trade without written permission from their husbands, and all property in a marriage belonged to the husband.
In 1860, French women were actively protesting for the vote.
In light of the discord, Napoleon III defended growing French industry and capitalism, and he championed the redesign of Paris (under Baron Hausman, architect of modern Paris 1854-1870). Napoleon actively supported the Algerian War between French colonists and Muslim Algerians.
Women in France questioned the purposes and nature of marriage and their own rights in light of the conservative regime, and many historians point to the crinoline hoop skirt as the outward symbol of a real cage.
This cage was invented in 1856 by the French RC Milliet in the form of a series of steel bands connected by ribbons and threads, a light and volumizing hoop skirt.
Previous fashion had emphasized that unique hourglass silhouette. The ideal female body (1840-1860) was a thin torso, drooping shoulders, narrow waist, and wide hips. The crinoline allowed a corseted waist to appear even smaller due to the shape of the dome.
Technology has allowed the fashionable woman to have space, air and movement. She didn’t have to wear many heavy petticoats, but a cage of five to eight hoops. And these cages could be 6 to 8 feet wide.
Fashionable women could occupy 8 feet of floor or street space. They asked for two seats on a bus and they were waiting for help from men to get off or get into cars. Some fashion historians say it was evidence of servitude to men and fashion.
Today we see the elaborate dress, the hoop skirt, and think that these skirts have limited the woman. But they gave power to the female. Occupying physical space is important in a world where you don’t occupy political space.
In 1860, male commentators of this fashion wrote that a woman could conceal a pregnancy or hide a man under these hoops. These comments, which are intended to be defensive, show that the hoop skirt could be threatened by its very size.
Also, fashion historians point to the sexual nature of the crinoline debate of the 1860s. Men wrote, What are you hiding, my lady? And in your own bell-shaped space, what would I see?
The threat of the female with great physical presence has led to the rise of what is called the New Domesticity. It was the rearing of young girls in the mid-19th century as wives and mothers, marriage by twinning and not passion or romance, and the archetype of the good wife versus the adulterous middle-class wife. . Divorce was not permitted until 1870, and around 1870 a new French word was born: feminism.
It is a powerful container for symbolism.
Men’s fashion of the same era became black, simple and severe, the bland business man of the 1840s-1870s. Middle and upper class men became solemn and women became elaborate and tall.
The defamation of what a woman is wearing and who she is when she puts on a suit (Hillarys pants) is as common today as it was then. I find it so fascinating that a woman could choose to wear a voluminous crinoline as an art form, to create an illusion, to emphasize who she is, where she is. Perhaps the way she envisioned who she was was powerful, because the illusion was also a reality.
Dr. Elizabeth Stewarts’ Ask the Gold Digger column appears Saturday in the News-Press.
Written after his father’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Dr Stewart’s book My Darlin Quarantine: Intimate Connections Created in Chaos is a humorous collection of five hypothetical short stories that end with personal triumphs over current stresses. It is available at Chaucers in Santa Barbara.
