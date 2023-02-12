Fashion
Jodie Turner-Smith wears a silver dress with an attached cape at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Jodie Turner-Smith showed off her glamorous sense of style as she walked the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.
The actress, 36, looked statuesque as she wore a silver dress by designer Zuhair Murad from his Spring/Summer 2023 couture range.
Model Jodie gave a glimpse of her midriff through panels cut into the garment, the fabric meeting and crossing at her waist.
The one-sleeved dress had an attached cape which she hung to the side as she posed.
Jodie’s dress featured tassel detailing around the neckline and the dress was floor length.
Glamorous pussy: Jodie Turner-Smith, 36, showed off her glamorous sense of style in a silver Zuhair Murad couture dress on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday
The screen star wore swipes of makeup to highlight her pretty features and she wore her sparkly wedding ring from husband Joshua Jackson on her finger.
Mo Gilligan returned as host of the BRIT Awards for the second year in a row and for the first time in the history of the ceremony it took place on a Saturday, broadcast live from the O2 Arena in London.
Harry Styles swept the ceremony by taking home four awards – winning in every category in which he was nominated – including the coveted Entertainer of the Year.
The singer, 29, who said he was “aware of his privilege”, dedicated the award to several female artists who went unnominated after the BRITs received criticism for its all-male lineup of the artist of the year when the category went neutral.
It also won awards for Album of the Year for Harry’s House, Song of the Year for As It Was and Pop/R&B Act during the show, which encountered technical difficulties during the live broadcast and also saw British actor Wet Leg win. big.
In style: The actress looked statuesque as she wore a silver dress by designer Zuhair Murad from his Spring/Summer 2023 couture range
Harry kicked off this year’s BRITsoff by opening the show with a rendition of his song As It Was.
Host Mo Gilligan then took the stage and greeted the show attendees, saying, “For the first time, it’s a Saturday night. The tables are back in full effect.
Aitch took home the top prize of the night, winning the Hip-Hop/Grime Act gong.
Beyonce won International Entertainer of the Year, beating Kendrik Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.
Becky Hill won the Dance Act award for the second year in a row and paid tribute to some of her fellow artists in her speech.
Harry also won Best Pop/R&B, presented to him by actress Salma Hayek.
Host Mo Gilligan then appeared to puff out his intro to a Lewis Capaldi performance by calling him Sam Capaldi, but he later apologized, joking it was proof of how strong BRIT drinks are.
Fashion spotlight: Model Jodie glimpsed her midriff through panels cut into the garment, the fabric meeting and crossing at her waist
The next award, Best New Act, was won by Wet Leg with singer Rhian Teasdale admitting her nerves as she took to the stage.
After Harry’s Entertainer of the Year award, Fontaines DC won International Group of the Year with the acceptance of member Carlos O’Connell.
Wet Leg received their second award the following night, winning Group of the Year Gong.
Beyonce’s Break My Soul has been honored with International Song of the Year, with the performer recording another message for her UK fans.
The 1975 won the UK band award with singer Matty Heay taking the mic to thank the band’s fans for their support.
Harry then won his third award, winning Song of the Year for As It Was, presented to him by country music legend Shania Twain.
Looks great: The one-sleeved dress had an attached cape which she stretched to the side as she posed
Fat Boy Slim then took the stage to present the Producer of the Year award to veteran DJ David Guetta.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras then took to the stage for a scorching rendition of their hit single Unholy, which followed closely behind their Grammys performance.
Lizzo, Harry, Lewis Capaldi, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Wet Leg also performed on the night.
Shortly after, Mo Gilligan told the audience that the show was having technical difficulties and a clip of Adele performing her song I Drink Wine on last year’s show aired while the production team fixed the problem.
Harry won his fourth and final World Next when he received the Album of the Year award, presented to him by actor Stanley Tucci.
During Harry’s last acceptance speech, a member of his team briefly took the microphone to thank him, but Harry took it back when he made a joke saying that he had promised his wife that they would be like Maya Jama and Stormzy later that night.
The show ended with David Guetta performing a selection of his hits with help from Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Sam Ryder.
Music bosses came under fire when the BRIT shortlist was announced last month.
In a surprise snub, female artists were left out of Artist of the Year, which last year introduced a gender-neutral revamp by scrapping its male- and female-centric categories.
The first gender-neutral award was given to Adele last year, but in her acceptance speech she made it clear to the audience: “I love being a woman.”
Harry, Stormzy and Fred Again – real name Fred Gibson – were nominated for album of the year, alongside The 1975 and indie duo Wet Leg, who were the only girl group in the category.
Notably absent were Charli XCX, whose fifth studio album Crash topped the charts, and Florence and the Machine, whose album Dance Fever earned the singer her fourth UK number one.
BRIT Awards bosses are reportedly in talks to bring back separate categories for best male and female artist next year, following criticism.
BRIT AWARDS 2023: THE WINNERS
Mastercard Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being funny in a foreign language
Wet leg – Wet leg
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Stormzy – That’s what I mean
Fred Again Actual Life 3 (January 1 September 9, 2022)
Artist of the year
central cee
Fred again
Georges Esdras
Harry Styles – WINNER
Storm
Group of the year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet leg – WINNER
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet leg – WINNER
Song of the Year with Mastercard
Aitch – Baby Ft Ashanti
The cat is burning
David Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose and the Baddest Interplanetary Criminal of Them All
George Ezra Green Grass Green
Harry Styles As He Was – WINNER
Lewis Capaldi Forget Me
Lf System is afraid to feel
Ungodly Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Alternative Rock
The 1975 – WINNER
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
wet leg
rising star
Flo
Producer of the Year
David Guetta
Songwriter of the Year
Kid Harpoon – co-writer and co-producer of Harry’s House
Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap
Aish – WINNER
central cee
David
Loyle Carner
Storm
dance number
Becky Hill – WINNER
bonobos
calvin harris
Elisa Rose
Fred again
Pop/R’n’B
cat burns
Charli Xcx
Doua Lipa
Harry Styles – WINNER
Sam Smith
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé – WINNER
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Black Pink
Drake and 21 savages
First aid kit
Fountains DC – WINNER
Gabrielle
International Song of the Year
Beyoncé Break My Soul – WINNER
David Guetta and Bebe Rexa I’m fine (blue)
Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran Peru
Mauro Castillo, Stephanie Beatriz, Carolina Gaitn, Rhenzy Feliz, Encanto – Cast, Adassa, Diane Guerrero We don’t talk about Bruno
Gayle – Abcdefu
Jack Harlow First Class
Lizzo about fucking time
Calum Scott and the lost frequencies Where are you Npow
A Republic, I don’t care
Taylor Swift Antihero
|
