Clothes you can wear to work, to the gym, anywhere





The popularity of comfortable clothing during our pandemic isolation has prompted many men’s and women’s clothing manufacturers to produce pants, jackets, shirts and even suits so versatile they can go from the office to the gym to a dinner date. . Dreamtime (TNS) “> Dear Reply, Angel Ellen: Just learned of a trend in men’s “work” clothes that look good enough for the office but comfortable enough for exercising, lounging, and don’t look like sweatshirts. Why isn’t there something like this for women? — Megan L. Dear Megan: There’s something like that for women. In fact, a lot of things. The popularity of comfortable clothing during our pandemic isolation has prompted many men’s and women’s clothing manufacturers to produce pants, jackets, shirts and even suits so versatile they can go from the office to the gym to a dinner date. . Modern no-iron, easy-care fabrics have led to a proliferation of staple pieces that can look good and hold up to most activities. Target.com offers nearly 500 “24seven Comfort Apparel” options. Or check out the $29.99 BALEAF “pull-on work pants” at amazon.com. Other labels to discover: Lululemon, Ministry of Supply, Athleta. These are just a few of the many brands that offer options for both men and women. These styles and fabrics are also great for travel. Even traditional companies like Haggar of men’s clothing (haggar.com) have entered the market with “smart” pants and jackets and even a “hooded sports coat” and “work-to-weekend” pants. . Dear Answer Angel Ellen: Why are grooms and brides now dictating to their GUESTS what to wear? I received a wedding invitation asking guests to dress in “earth tones” for a black tie wedding. I don’t have beige, brown or green fancy clothes and I don’t want to buy any. Can I wear my blue evening dress and promise to stay out of their photos? – Virginia B. Dear Virginie: You can do whatever you want, but do you really want to stand out? This is likely to happen if you “disobey” the dress code. One option would be to buy an inexpensive shawl ($10 and under on amazon.com) and drape it around your shoulders over the dress. But if you really don’t want to comply with the color code (I don’t blame you), send your regrets (but no need to mention that you’re skipping the show because you think it’s ridiculous). I agree; telling guests what color to wear to make photos look like the wedding couple’s Instagram dream is silly and demanding. Wedding sites like theknot.com have suggestions on how the couple can “nicely” ask guests to stick to the chosen color theme, but to me, that’s overkill. For another tacky wedding trend gaining traction, check out the Reader Rant below. angelic readers Many readers responded to my call for their solutions for skinny eyebrows. Thank you all and here it is… “For filling in sparse brows and creating brows where none exist,” Susan R. likes Glossier Brow Flick Microfine Pen (glossier.com, $18). Carla F. and Barb K. use L’Oreal Unbelieva Brow (ulta.com, $17.99). Carol P. prefers Clinique Brow Shaper Powder (amazon.com, $25.50+). Judy B. buys the Bobbi Brown Brow Kit (bobbibrowncosmetics.com, $54). For “one of the few products available in gray,” Janet E. buys Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Brow Gel (ulta.com, $26). Carol P. loves Mary Kay Volumizing Brow Tint (marykay.com, $14). For her pale, sparse brows, Amy S. recommends MAC Cosmetics Powder Eyeshadow in Omega color applied with an angled brow brush (maccosmetics.com, $21). Sue Ellen C. likes elf Wow Brow Gel in neutral brown (walmart.com, $10.75). Stephanie K. suggests Roux Instant Root Concealer ‘Tween Time Instant Root Concealer (amazon.com, $10.95). Carolyn J. is pleased with the tattoo artist who applied her permanent eyebrow correction. After years of trying to cover up an eyebrow scar, Kathleen M. writes, “The solution is simple: Embrace bangs! Drive Rant From Megan A.: “What about married couples who bring adoptable dogs/cats to their wedding receptions for their guests to acquire? And after? Timeshare salespeople pitching a sales tent next to the cake? Can’t couples just focus on their vows and festivities without constraining their guests? » Send your questions and rants – about style, shopping, fashion, makeup and beauty – to [email protected]

