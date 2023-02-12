Fashion
Core recession, or how to dress for the downturn
NEW YORK, February 12 In tough economic times, people can be nostalgic, optimistic, or a little more down-to-earth. These three states of mind can be expressed through fashion aesthetics at opposite ends of the spectrum. After Barbiecore and its candy pink wave, then the return of the 90s and 2000s, make way for recession core, a minimalist wardrobe influenced by the current global crises.
What’s going on in the fashion world? Times of crisis, whatever they are, are most often the source of extravagant fashion inspirations, or trends sometimes influenced by past decades, as a means of escape to a less gloomy world. But 2023 might be an exception, with a rise in minimalism and a more modest approach to fashion dominated by neutral colors, zero embellishments and classic cuts. It’s a trend that originated on no-joke red carpets and could take root in our closets. Welcome to the era of the heart of the recession.
Exit the extravagance
The Golden Globes and Grammy Awards ceremonies have largely contributed to the emergence of this new fashion aesthetic. As often in recent months, it was the TikTokers who were the first on the case, pointing to the absence or almost of luxurious jewelry on these two red carpets. Jessica Chastain, Michelle Williams, Margot Robbie or even Selena Gomez recently walked the red carpet without any trace of the usual sumptuous necklaces adorned with emeralds or diamonds. A minor detail for some, but which says a lot about users of the Chinese social network. They saw it as a sign of minimalism, and above all of a modest aesthetic in tune with the economic crisis… even if the celebrities in question stood out in Versace, Prada or Dior outfits. And so the core of the recession was born.
@ufodelaney #green screen Thoughts? #recessioncore #celebstyle #historyoffashion #trendpredictions #luxecalm Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design
The day after the Golden Globes, TikTok user @ufodelaney posted a video deciphering this new aesthetic, which is about to go viral. The TikToker begins by questioning the absence of jewelry on red carpets, revealing a photo of Katie Holmes, without a necklace, wearing a simple bustier, jeans and sneakers for the iHeartRadios Jingle Ball 2022 concert in December. She goes on to remind viewers, referencing a scene from The Devil Wears Prada, that everything about fashion is connected. The proof is in the minimalist fashion that followed the Great Recession of 2008, she explains. The current trend is therefore apparently a return to this refined aesthetic, far from any frivolity, as we see at the end of the 2000s (yes, the 2000s again).
Classic, durable, high quality
The video quickly became a social media hit (with over a million views), and the trend quickly went viral. The hashtag #recessioncore has totaled no less than three million views in just a few days. Beyond the emergence, even the proliferation, of classic pieces, such as jeans, sweatshirts and T-shirts, note that skirts have gained a few centimeters since the beginning of the year as we recently saw on the catwalks stepping back micro versions seen in 2021 and 2022. And the same goes for colors, with men’s runways filled with neutral hues ranging from white and black to gray and beige. And that’s not to mention the return of materials associated with simplicity and durability, such as wool, linen, hemp or cashmere. So many points that all seem to converge in the area of the aesthetics of the heart of the recession.
But is the economic crisis really behind this trend? Controlling a budget badly hammered by inflation inevitably leads buyers to favor quality over quantity, or timeless pieces that will stand the test of time and be easier to resell. But this shift can also be seen as a way of dealing with the climate emergency, with a minimalism intended to counter the ephemeral and addictive nature of ultra fast-fashion. Similarly, this less frivolous approach could be linked to a dominant mood of laziness, a desire to refocus on the essentials, and no longer succumb to the frantic and time-consuming shopping sessions necessary to follow trends, explained Vincent Grgoire, trend prospector at Nelly Rodi, at the start of the year. In short, the heart of the recession could be the result of not one, but several intersecting crises.
But the most optimistic fashion fans need not despair, as every fashion trend has its polar opposite, as shown by the recent craze for dressing like the stars of 2000s rom-coms dubbed rom-com kernel and the permanent appeal of the girly outfits worn by Barbie and in TV shows. Studio ETX
@insp_out_fits Recession core or quiet luxury, I don’t know what to call this style | #fyp #inspo #aesthetic #recessioncore #luxecalm #dc #fashiontrend #itgirl #nice girl #2023 Sure Thing (Accelerated) – Miguel
|
