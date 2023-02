British rocker Pete Doherty unrecognizable during his appearance at the Celine show in Paris

Pete Doherty has traded his wild lifestyle in London for a quiet existence in Normandy. Photo/Getty Images

By the turn of the millennium, he was a star of the independent music scene, doing bad boy looks as the frontman of The Libertines and Babyshambles and dating a string of high-profile women including Kate Moss and Amy Winehouse. In the mid-2000s, he found himself at odds with the law, pleading guilty to drug charges. He served a prison sentence in 2011 after a judge noted his appalling record from 13 previous court appearances. He also faced burglary charges for breaking into a music store in Germany to steal a guitar and on a flight to Switzerland he was arrested for drug use after he passed out in airplane toilets. Doherty spent time in and out of rehab and was kicked out of a facility in Thailand. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Pete Doherty in 2006 arrives in court facing numerous drug possession charges. Photo/Getty Images Today, Pete Doherty is unrecognizable except for his signature trilby hat. Appearing front row at high-end brand Celines Winter 2023 menswear show in Paris, according to The Sun, he traded his former life amidst the London party scene for a quiet existence in France with his wife Katia from Videos. Pete Doherty and Katia de Vidas attend the Celine Men Fall/Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris. Photo/Getty Images Having supposedly given up on alcohol, when he’s not attending fashion shows he still performs in his band, Puta Madres, which features his wife of two years on piano and keyboard. And while Doherty has children Astile, 19, from a relationship with Lisa Moorish and daughter Aisling, 11, with model Lindi Hingston, he announced last year that he was expecting his first child with de Vidas . Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Kate Moss and Pete Doherty at the Isle of Wight festival in 2005. Photo/Getty Images According The sunthe British rocker is also said to have traded in his drug and alcohol lifestyle for water and the local produce of his new home, Normandy. He reportedly shared that he would like to indulge in fast food, but there aren’t many options where he lives now. I would have a Big Mac if I could, but I can’t. The nearest McDonalds is 40 minutes away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertainment/british-rocker-pete-doherty-unrecognisable-as-he-appears-at-celine-fashion-show-in-paris/FQ5OHHVDJRB6PCULYBSDG7Y35Q/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos