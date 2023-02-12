Collina Strada slammed models’ animal prostheses at New York Fashion Week show

Hillary Taymour has made a name for herself in the fashion industry for being one of the most eco-friendly young designers – but her latest show took that ethos to new extremes.

Last night, the creative director of Collina Strada launched her new fall/winter collection at New York Fashion Week – where she paraded models in a variety of compellingly realistic animal prostheses.

Wearing the brand’s new distressed pink top, a model spent hours having a bedazzled pig snout perfectly molded to her face.

Along with a silver ring in their fake nostril, they also had a pink rhinestone heart just above their right eye.

To top it off, they also received a set of pierced pig ears to wear – which offsets the pink tone of the 2000s-inspired outfit.

Collina Strada’s New York Fashion Week Fall Winter 2023 show took place last night. The majority of the models were sent to the track in some sort of animal prosthesis – including this pig snout

Additionally, another model was sent down the runway in a bright green mouse face with long white mustaches as she showed off the designer’s new leopard print silk strapless top and matching shorts.

A third was given a rodent muzzle, ears and whiskers to wear as they strutted around in a bikini top and bottom with a flared skirt.

Meanwhile, another was forced to wear a bright green lizard prosthesis over his entire head, leaving only two slits for his eyes.

In keeping with the edgy feel of the show, the model’s lizard head had an eyebrow stud and another chin piercing as they debuted the designer’s new plaid coat and lace flares.

Following this, the creator also included transgender model Aaron Rose Philip – who modeled for Collina in previous seasons – in the show.

The 21-year-old model, who has cerebral palsy, has previously paraded for Moschino.

The designer was also keen to include real animals in her fashion-forward show – with another model holding Hillary’s dog, Pow Wow! as she descended the track.

While she was one of the few not to wear a prosthesis, the model received a top with an illustration of the black Pomeranian she loved.

This model wore a green leopard print ensemble to offset his emerald mouse face and whiskers

A third was given a rodent muzzle, ears and whiskers to wear as they strutted around in a bikini top and bottom with a flared skirt

Left: The model is sent down the catwalk wearing a pair of elf ears to offset her silk dress. Right: The model receives a prosthetic lizard head to model with her plaid coat

Left: The model holds Hillary Taymour’s dog powwow! because she’s wearing a Pomeranian-inspired top. Right: Model photographed with a dinosaur-inspired faux mohawk

Left: This model hit the runway with a birdie to match her blue silk suit. Right: Another received antlers to offset her turquoise ensemble

Left: The model holds a haystack as he struts down the Collina Strada runway. Right: A second model wears a pair of antlers

Creative director Hillary Taymour appeared at the end of the show in velvet pants and elf ears

When the models first appeared on the runway, they were encouraged to ditch the traditional strut and adopt the animal mannerisms of their choosing.

For example, a model wearing a pair of horse ears and dressed in a white silk dress pirouetted before galloping fast.

In contrast, another model wearing a dog head prosthesis fell on all fours as she sniffed part of the front row.

Guests seated in the front row also found themselves drawn to the avant-garde theme – with musician Orville Peck wearing his fringed leather mask.

As the show drew to a close, Hillary herself appeared on stage in velvet pants from the new collection and a fur-print long-sleeved top.

From her long brown tresses protruded a pair of elf ears in keeping with the mystical theme of her show.

As images of the division runway emerged on social media, a fan of the brand on Twitter said it was clear the fashion house had taken inspiration from the emergence of fantasy TV shows.

The creator also included transgender model Aaron Rose Philip (pictured) – who modeled for Collina in previous seasons – in the show

Left: This model received prosthetic ears with piercings. Right: Model walking on the runway with a dolphin prosthesis

Left: The model was given a yellow prosthetic animal face to offset her vibrant leopard print ensemble. Right: This model received a mouse prosthesis that elongated her face

Jeremy O. Harris (left) and Orville Peck (right) pictured sitting front row at the New York Fashion Week show last night

They reflected, “After House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, everything about medieval, fantasy, elf and magic worlds was very strong.”

However, others didn’t quite agree with the direction the fashion brand had taken this season.

After seeing backstage footage of the models, an outraged user tweeted, “What’s going on at Collina Strada??”

Another added: “At first glance the Collina Strada show looked great fun – but that made me jump.”

Speaking from experience, a third said: “Imagine opening Instagram and the first post you saw is Collina Strada Fall 2023. I JUMPED.”

A behind-the-scenes shot of a model having her ears fitted before the runway. She strutted around in a bikini top and bottom

Another model pictured having finished the finishing touches on her cow muzzle before the runway

A model pictured with more studded prosthetic ears as they pose with a rhinestone bunny before the show

Collina Strada’s New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 show drew mixed reactions on

Jumping to the brand’s defence, a third said: “The Collina Strada track is just as weird as ever. I LOVE IT!!’

On the Collina Strada website, the brand describes itself as a “platform for climate awareness, social awareness, change and self-expression”.

In order to be more sustainable, the brand’s garments are produced in smaller batches in New York to reduce waste.

On top of that, they have partnered with the OR Foundation in Ghana to help them reuse their materials.