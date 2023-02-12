Kelly Clarkson’s NFL Honors dress was a touchdown





Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 national radio stations nationwide, nightly from 7 p.m. to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today’s biggest stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, and more Again ! There’s a lot Kelly Clarkson has done in her career so far; no one else can say they weren’t just the first winner of american idolbut the first-ever female host of the NFL Honors show on Thursday night (February 9). Clarkson took to the stage to welcome the awards wearing a dark navy and white No. 88 jersey, like the one Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb currently wears on the field. The really cool part of the outfit was that the jersey was a full dress, also featuring some of the Cowboys name patches. She looked like she had an amazing time, and she even got some photos with Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith and current QB Dak Prescott. Clarkson spoke to entertainment tonight about the honor, calling it “a really cool thing.” “It’s a lot of weight to carry, because I know there are a lot of women in this whole industry in general,” she added. “I was like, ‘Man, I want them all here with me.'” “I guess [once] you host a show, they start asking you to host everything, but I’m excited!” Clarkson said during his time on stage. “That was actually the year I really got into football with my girlfriends and my sisters.” The NFL Honors Show Awards aired days before the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, which is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. See country stars who played football Darius Rucker played football when he was young. Kenny Chesney and Garth Brooks played in high school while Trace Adkins, Chase Rice and Lee Brice played college ball. See a short list of country singers in their football uniforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tasteofcountry.com/kelly-clarkson-first-woman-host-nfl-honors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos