Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Stuns in Sheer Lace Dress

Tania Leslau

She exploded onto the fashion scene in 2021 following her stepmother Kamala Harris’ inauguration, and since Ella Emhof went on to build a successful modeling career. The 23-year-old hit the track again, walking for Hill Road animal fever dreams of a collection for fall/winter 2023. for her New York Fashion Week appearance, Ella wore a collarless floral jacket with puffy panels, button detailing and a vintage wash finish. The outerwear was paired with a floral midi dress in the same hue that featured terracotta, floral pink and fern green tones, a simple scoop neckline, loose fit typical of the brand’s silhouette choices and a delicate baby pink lace trim. WATCH: Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes her runway debut Loading player… A pair of green socks peeked out from white trainers, which were complete with fluorescent yellow laces and were a casual alternative to the traditional runway stiletto heel. MORE: Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes a big and bold hair change A minimal jewelry selection was showcased, leaving Ella’s garden party and grannie-friendly dress to take center stage. She wore a spiked silver necklace, adding a punk touch to her cottagecore aesthetic. Ella Emhoff walks the Collina Strada Fall/Winter 2023 show The hair and make-up department decided to let Ella’s raven curls do their thingstyling the model’s hair in a sleek, loose style that resulted in a mass of curls. The model wore a lace floral dress and sneakers Ella was joined by actress Tommy Dorfman on the trail. The actress closed the mesmerizing show, titled ‘Please Don’t Eat My Friends,’ wearing a bridal-inspired satin gown that was cut on the bias and displayed delicate cream lace appliqués. The strapless dress was topped with a pair of angelic devil horns (an oxymoron if we ever saw one) that built on the series’ overriding theme of quirky and somewhat unsettling animal features. A pointed collar adorned her neck and contrasted with the delicacy of her lace number Models sporting prosthetic animal masks, elf ears, horn straps, inverted cowl necks, crushed velvet, tie-dye and flowers, to name a few paramount details, crawled, jumped and galloped down the track to the astonishment of the spectators in the front row. The eco-conscious brand’s creative director, Hillary Taymour, continued the division’s trend of sending animal features down the runway. Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry caused a stir with his SS23 couture collection which produced a handful of ultra-realistic animal heads attached to bespoke garments. MORE: Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend wow fans with a wedding look Shaped by icons Naomi Campbelll, Irina Shayk and Shalom Harlow, the hand-painted fake heads of a wolf, a lion and a snow leopard show that at fashion week, anything is possible. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

