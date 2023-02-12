AUSTIN, TX – Entering the second weekend of February in first place in the Big 12 rankings, the Texas No. 5 hosts West Virginia at the Moody Center on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) with an opportunity ahead of him to make a significant step. to victory in the championship program’s first conference since 2008. Interim Head Coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns defeated the Mountaineers and Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggin at Morgantown on Jan. 21 69-61, which means Texas (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) can complete a regular-season series sweep of West Virginia (15-9, 4-7) and maintain at least a one-game lead over the group of clubs currently tied at four for second place ahead of Saturday’s league game.

Horns247 is on the scene, providing live updates throughout the game. Follow the action to see if the Longhorns can avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time this season following Monday’s 88-80 road setback suffered at the hands of No. 9 Kansas before heading to Lubbock to face Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10) on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN):

STARTING ROSTERS

Texas: Tyrese Hunter, G, Soph. (10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game); Marcus CarrG, Sr. (17 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game); Timmy Allen, F, Sr. (11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game); Dillon Mitchell, F, Fr.-HS (5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game); Dylan DissuF, Sr. (6.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game)

West Virginia: Kedrian JohnsonG, Sr. (10.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game); Erik StevensonG, Sr. (14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game); Emmit Matthews Jr.G, Sr. (9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game); Tre MitchellF, Sr. (11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game); Jim BellF, Sr. (5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game)

FIRST HALF

— Stevenson is called for a blocking foul in transition as Disu heads for the basket at 15:43, which stops the action for the Under-16 media timeout. West Virginia has an 8-6 lead, but Texas is already four points behind on two Mountaineer turnovers. The Longhorn strikers get the job done early with Mitchell bailing out Disu on an elbow jumper (stopped his dribble in the short corner with nowhere to go) and Disu putting Bell in the air on a fake shot from the wing before putting the ball on the deck and drive for a slam for his first field goal. Two of West Virginia’s first three field goals (a 3-for-5 start) are 3-pointers, including an impressive three-point catch-and-shoot corner past the Texas bench by Stevenson.

– Following a weird streak on a bucket from Matthews that ends in a double fault on Matthews and Disu, the Longhorns find their rhythm on offense and come back from a 3-for-8 start from the field. After two missed shots Christian bishop, Rice Sir’Jabari nails a 3-pointer from the wing and Allen knocks down a jumper around the elbow, making it a 7-0 run. Texas has a 15-12 lead with 13:14 to go in the half.

— The Under-12 media timeout comes with 11:59 on the clock and the Longhorns hold a 17-14 lead, their biggest of the half. Texas has made four of its last five shots and 6 for 11 on the day (54.5%). Nine of the Longhorns’ points are on five Mountaineer turnovers. After finishing the loss to the Jayhawks on Monday with just six assists, the Longhorns had four assists on their first six field goals today.

— Outside the timeout, the Texan bench continues to do damage. Brock Cunningham saves possession with a critical offensive rebound after Bishop misses a shot down the lane. Cunningham finds Rice for a straight 3-pointer and a 20-14 lead. Ten of the Longhorns’ first 20 points of the game came courtesy of the bench.

– An 0-for-6 shooting drop coinciding with a 2:50 drought and 7-0 run by Texas lost West Virginia 27-17 with 8:11 remaining until intermission . The Longhorns extend the run to a 9-0 score after two faulty shots from Disu. With a 29-17 lead, Texas is in the bonus for the last eight minutes of the half. The Mountaineers are two for the last 10 on the court when the Under-8 media timeout arrives with 7:53 on the clock.

— Twelve of the Longhorns’ 29 points are on West Virginia’s seven first-half turnovers at this point. Texas also have a 10-2 advantage off the bench and continue to share the ball with five assists on nine field goals (a 9-for-19 performance, including a 3-for-4 mark beyond the bow). Defensively, keeping the Mountaineers off to a 7-on-17 start by shooting the ball helped the Longhorns extend their lead.

–Texas make it a 31-19 game after Allen got to the free throw line and knocked down a pair. The Longhorns are a perfect 10 for 10 from the strip in the first half.

– Terry uses a time out with 5:46 remaining in the half after a Seth Wilson the jumper cut West Virginia’s deficit to 11, 34-23. The Mountaineers still have more turnovers (nine) than field goals (seven), with the Longhorns taking full advantage of errors to the tune of 15 points on turnovers.

— A low bucket by Bishop out of timeout, Allen scoring in transition on a steal from Carr and a 3-pointer from the corner past West Virginia by Morris artery counts as a 7-0 run in a 1:01 interval. Huggins called a timeout with 4:29 to go until halftime to argue with his club with Longhorn’s push opening an 18-point, 41-23 lead. He’s now 17 points shy of 10 Mountaineer turnovers scored by Texas, who are now 13-for-26 from the field in the half with an impressive 5-for-6 performance from 3-point range. West Virginia has more turnovers than field goals (eight on an 8-for-20 half shooting the ball).

— The Longhorns respond to a four-run Mountaineers run with two free throws from Allen and two from Rice to take a 45-27 lead with 2:26 to go. Texas enjoys a 14-for-14 day from the foul line and is in double bonus for the remainder of the half.

— Joe Toussaint commits West Virginia’s 13th and final turnover of the half when Morris picks his pocket. Carr finishes with the ball and throws it on the floor to Rice, who throws a dunk before the buzzer to give the Longhorns their last lead of the afternoon heading into the locker room.

HALF-TIME: Texas 51, West Virginia 30

HALF-TIME: Texas 51, West Virginia 30

SECOND PART

— The Mountaineers scored the first four points of the half with the Longhorns on an 0-for-6 shooting start. Rice, who checks in with Cunningham at 4:50, scores a straight 3-pointer for the first field goal of the halftime team with 16:29 to play. Rice sinks two free throws before the Under-16 media timeout arrives with 15:50 on the clock and Texas takes a 56-34 lead off the bench. Rice has a game-high 19 points in an afternoon 4-on-5 shooting (a 3-on-4 game from beyond the arc), which includes a perfect 8-on-8 from the foul line .

– Matthews puts a bear hug on Rice with 11:58 to go to prevent a transition bucket, triggering the Under-12 media timeout. The Longhorns own a 63-37 lead and continue to control the action with West Virginia in a 1-for-10 shooting drop (30.8 percent for the game thanks to a 2-for-12 effort since mid- time) and without a basket for the final 2:52 of playing time. Rice continues to cook with a record 22 points. Texas has the deciding edge in bench scoring (34-8) and quick break points (17-4) with 12 assists to five turnovers while 23 of the Longhorns’ points are on 23 turnovers by the Mountaineers.

— Hunter ends the team’s 1-for-8 shooting dip, scoring a nearly three-minute drought and a more than four-minute scoreless streak on the field with a layup on a steal from Allen. With a 69-43 lead with 7:48 to go, Texas has 25 points on 17 turnovers committed by West Virginia. The Longhorns are also a perfect 22-22 from the foul line, which is good for a team that’s in the bonus for the rest of the afternoon. The Mountaineers are shooting 30.2 percent as a team today, including a dismal 2-for-15 effort in the second half.

– Coming out of the Under-8 media timeout, Texas finishes burying West Virginia and takes an 86-52 lead in the final media timeout of the game with 2:55 remaining. A drive down the left side of the lane for a bucket by Carr, Morris gets hit on a jump stop and drops a small jumper again, Allen finishing a basket-cutting dunk on a nice feed from Carr and Carr catching a transfer dribbling from Allen and sinking a three count for a 9-0 run. When the dust had settled, a 14-4 run ending with a bucket in the paint from Disu put the Longhorns up 37, their biggest lead of the game. Texas is on track to complete the Mountaineers sweep and advance to Monday’s game with the Red Raiders.

— A Hunter 3-pointer from the wing (his first of the game) and Morris hitting the 12-point mark on a transition layup helped the Longhorns take a 91-58 lead with 1:16 to go. Terry uses a timeout to bring Cole Bott and Gavin Perryman into the game, as well as Alex Anamekew, who has been on the court for a few minutes alongside Hunter, Morris, Mitchell and Disu.

FINAL: Texas 94, West Virginia 60

FINAL: Texas 94, West Virginia 60

